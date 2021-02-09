CLARKS SUMMIT — During the Clarks Summit Council meeting via Zoom Feb. 3, Clarks Summit police chief Chris Yarns talked about replacing at least two of the four police vehicles. He said that when the older ones aren’t working, the other two are constantly being used all the time. He mentioned that the police department is waiting for funds from a gaming grant to be able to purchase another vehicle. He asked council about a time frame for the grant. Council president Gerrie Carey replied that she spoke with the state representative and the senator.

“We are absolutely on the front burner of getting a least one vehicle,” she said.

Yarns said that the grant is normally awarded during the last week in December but has been delayed because of COVID.

Councilman David Jenkins mentioned that he spoke with the public safety committee in January. He said that he was trying to get the committee to purchase the police vehicle that is unmarked.

“If we can get it moving, then that would help because this unmarked car is turning out to be a cash cow,” he said. Yarns said that he received three different quotes from three different dealers. “They’re (quotes) all close,” he said. “It’s anywhere between $47,000 and $49,000.”

Yarns suggested to replace the unmarked car since the other car (Chevy Tahoe) is running stronger. Carey said that she will contact the state rep and find out when funding will be available.

In her bids and quotations report, borough manager Virginia Kehoe mentioned that she advertised a 2006 Ford F-550 on Municibid. She said the the highest bid was $13,100 by Bobby Gearhart, who purchased the 2009 freightliner last month. She mentioned that Gearhart has a dealership. Kehoe made a motion to accept the bid. Jenkins seconded the motion and asked to put the money into the capital reserves fund. Council accepted the motion.

In old business, councilman Josh Mitchell, who is a member of the Abington Area Joint Recreation Board (AAJRB), suggested to table the decision to snowplow Hillside Park until council makes plans for 2022.

“The end goal is to end up saving the borough money,” he said. “Because money that AAJRB is going to get paid for by the municipalities.”

Carey said that they will pull it all together and have something concrete to work with. Mitchell also suggested that AAJRB should communicate better with the municipalities. He suggested that the AAJRB submits an annual report. He said that the board received a $30,000 grant from the county to do repairs at Abington Senior Center such as sidewalks.

“That’s money that won’t have to come back to the municipalities for projects,” he said.

Councilwoman Roni Lopez asked if council will be assisting the plowing company or taking over the responsibility of snow plowing. Mitchell replied that it’s one of the details to be worked out. He said that the AAJRB would only ask the borough to do it during the course of the regular hours. Carey added that councilman Bob Shiels suggested assessing each borough $1,000 to cover the planning for the winter.

Mitchell said that part of his job on the AAJRB is informing council how the park works and what the AAJRB does there.

“The work that we’re doing is on behalf of the Council for the property that the borough owns,” he said. “That extends to all five of the member municipalities.”

Mitchell said that four of the five member municipalities right now have a member who is also an elected official from that municipality. He mentioned that the exception is South Abington Township. He said that the other four have either a supervisor or member that is on the AAJRB.

Carey said that she believes that council and AAJRB should “put their heads together and work it out.”

“It’s a beautiful park,” she said. “The most important thing is these are all volunteers that are working on these communities. We’re really grateful for them for all they do. So, we want that to continue.”