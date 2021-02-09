WAVERLY — The annual Family Valentine’s Party has been canceled this year because of the coronavirus. But Comm Kids are still allowing families to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

Kaylee Cummings, programs director, and other staff members have been putting together baskets filled with crafts, activities, and treats to give to families to enjoy. They are called Be Mine Baskets. The contents will be a surprise to them.

Be Mine Baskets are sponsored by Constantino’s Catering and Events. Baskets can be purchased on the Waverly Comm’s website, www.waverlycomm.org. The cost is $25 per basket.

They are still available, but the final day they can be ordered is Wednesday, Feb. 10. Those who ordered will receive notification of where to pick up the baskets.