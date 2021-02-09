WAVERLY — In addition to the activities the Clarks Summit Festival of Ice will provide this weekend, the Waverly Comm will have an outdoor family-friendly festivity to support the annual event.

The Waverly Comm will present Fire and Ice, which will be on Saturday, Feb. 13, from 1 to 3 p.m. Local families came together to fund an ice sculpture demonstration outside the building. The live carving demo, which will be performed by Sculpted Ice Works, will be on the Comm’s front walk at 2 p.m. It will be about an hour and will provide photo opportunities.

The live demo has been generously donated by the families of Marisa and Jeff Nalevanko, Emily and JR Karam, Bridget and Chris Kotchik, and Ann and Mike Whitbeck. People can warm up by sitting near the firepits and roast marshmallows.

Besides the one located on the Comm’s Grounds, there will also be firepits on loan from the Nalevanko family, Karam family, Sarah and Stanley Petran, Adriane and Doug Heine, and the Wilson family. Tim and Tara Atkins will supply the firewood.

There will also be refreshments for sale, featuring a hot chocolate bar, provided by Abington Heights High School students. The school’s orchestra will play live music. Along with other volunteers, Waverly Deli, who is co-sponsoring this event with Waverly General Store, will provide chocolate chip cookies.

Fire and Ice is open to the public without reservations. Current health guidelines will be observed. This is the first time the Comm will participate in the Clarks Summit Festival of Ice.

“We’re doing so to honor our Hometown Heroes,” said Maria Wilson, the Comm’s executive director. “As a nonprofit, we have been unable to participate in the past, and as a practical matter, festival goers were unlikely to travel to Waverly as part of their route. This year, it felt different, and we are honored to be able to participate.”