Before sitting down to write this column, I went down to take one last look at the holiday displays in the Earnshaw Gallery before they are packed away for another year. The snow globes reflect the snow scenes all around us, the nutcrackers are poised to crack the walnuts at their feet, snowy owls are ready to take a rest, Mr. Mole’s Christmas tree is still up as he sleeps in his bed, the snowy village is still in expectation, and the presents are still under the tree in the doll house. Today we say good-bye to our prolonged Christmas exhibits to make way for new ones. But we will not forget that they brought us so much joy and wonder at the end of a year like no other. Thank you to all of the artists who enriched our lives with these whimsical displays.

The good news is that our Mini Fest has been extended another week. The Dietrich was closed for two days due to the snowstorm, so now you can still see seven new foreign and independent films from Friday, Feb. 5, though Thursday, Feb. 11.

So far I have seen “My Rembrandt,” a fascinating peek into the world of collectors and buyers of fine art, and I also saw “Some Kind of Heaven,” a glimpse into the world that, for some, is a perfect retirement community. And today I will see “Ammonite,” starring Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan, the story of two very different women and their relationship. The other four movies are “The Dissident,” the story of what happened to journalist Jamal Khashoggi; “The Last Vermeer,” the story of a successful art forger; “Promising Young Woman,” starring Carey Mulligan in a role that shows her double life and what ensues; and “The Weasel’s Tale,” a dark comedy with all kinds of intrigue. Check out the times of the showings at www.dietrichtheater.com.

Always ready to pivot to keep programs going in this time of pandemic, the Dietrich Theater and Tunkhannock Public Library have now scheduled Wyoming County Reads for events in March 2021, via Zoom discussions, socially distanced movie showings, and a partnership with WVIA.

To get ready to participate, borrow or download two Ernest Hemingway books: “The Old Man and the Sea” and “A Farewell to Arms.” The first Zoom discussion, led by our resident scholar Bill Chapla, is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 3, featuring Old Man and the Sea. Call 570-836-1022 ext. 3 to get instructions to connect on Zoom. On Wednesday, March 10 at 1 and 7 p.m., you are invited to the free showings of “The Old Man and the Sea.” On March 17 at 7 p.m., join the Zoom discussion of “A Farewell to Arms” and see the movie Wednesday, March 31. At this showing you will also get to see a trailer to the new PBS Ken Burns documentary Hemingway, including comments from Hemingway scholar, Lynn Novick. Thank you, Chris Norton at WVIA, for making this possible. We love our partnership with you.

All year we will be celebrating the 20th Anniversary of the Wyoming County Cultural Center at the Dietrich Theater. Wyoming County Reads was one of our first programs. I remember so well that it was a visit by a board member of the Pennsylvania Humanities Council that jumpstarted our partnership with the Tunkhannock Public Library. The visitor was also the director of the Williamsport Public Library and she talked about a similar program in her community. We decided that we could see if we could start one in Wyoming County. Our library director at the time, Susan Turrell, was enthusiastic — and the rest is history.

So, here’s to partnerships with our library and with WVIA! We are so grateful for them. You are so much a part of our 20-year history. We invite all of you to come join us in our journey to keep learning and engaging our minds. We hope to “see” you by Zoom or see in our theater soon.