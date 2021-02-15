LEHMAN TWP. — The Pennsylvania State Police are asking for your assistance in locating the whereabouts of Jocelyn Hunter.

Hunter is white female, 5’ 10”, 125 pounds with black and purple hair, and was last seen wearing a black jacket and jeans.

Jocelyn Hunter fled from her residence in the Saw Creek Community on Feb. 14, and is believed to be traveling with her boyfriend in a 2017 Nissan Rogue bearing PA REG KMA-4297.

She is not believed to be in any imminent danger.

If anyone comes in contact or knows that whereabouts of Jocelyn, please call the Pennsylvania State Police Gibson Blooming Grove Barracks at 570-226-5718 or call 911.