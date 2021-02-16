SOUTH ABINGTON TWP. — At the South Abington Township supervisors meeting on Feb. 8, the supervisors amended Resolution No. 6 of 2020, which was a liquor transfer license to Sheetz.

Township manager David O’Neill said that the liquor control board called and emailed asking to change some of the words on the resolution.

”We had it said it (Sheetz) was going to be an ‘eatery,’” O’Neill said. “They (liquor control board) wanted the word ‘restaurant.’ They wanted spelled out exactly ‘1109 Northern Boulevard.’ We had put in the tax map number.”

O’Neill read Resolution No. 3 of 2021 amending Resolution No. 6 of 2020. The supervisors voted to approve the resolution.

In other business, O’Neill read Resolution 2021-04, which is to establish the compensation of the supervisors’ real estate tax collector Scott Thorpe. He said Thorpe requested last month an increase in pay of each unit. He said that currently Thorpe has been paid $2.60 per unit.

“He’s (Thorpe) requesting to go to $3 per unit,” said O’Neill. “That’s an increase of approximately $1,400 per year.”

O’Neill mentioned that he receives $10 for duplicates and $4 per bill from the school district. He said that the increase will be $1,400 per year to the next elected tax collector. He explained that this coming May will be the primary and this November will be the election of the tax collector. He said that the resolution will then be for 2022.

In other business, the supervisors voted to approve Sandvik’s request of a tax appeal assessment of half of $4,750. Also, O’Neill showed the supervisors a drawing for the township to obtain the entrance road of the property, and the back portion, which is the location of the new building and reserve an easement to the fire company through the driveway. He said that this deal wasn’t filed in the courthouse when it was made back in 2008. he said that next month, the supervisors will make a deed to officially approve it. The supervisors signed the drawing.