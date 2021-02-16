🔊 Listen to this

SCRANTON — After being separated by different school days, the Abington Heights High School seniors of the National Honor Society were brought together to perform a community project called Chase the Chill.

During the afternoon of Friday, Feb. 12, the senior class members all met together at the Scranton Half Marathon Pavilion on Olive Street to fight the frigid temps. They donated their scarves by tying them around trees, signs and utility poles around town and at the Lackawanna River Heritage Trail. The scarves are up for grabs.

“It’s good that we get to come together as a class and make a difference even though COVID has ruined most of our plans,” said Ava Leach, senior and National Honor Society member, who with her friends tied scarves outside Keystone Mission and St. Francis of Assisi Kitchen.

This donation event was organized by the senior class officers. They looked on the internet for something that all the seniors can do together while remaining safe and socially distant. They found this concept of tying scarves around town.

“It removes the stigma if people who may need a scarf or a warm item from having to ask for it,” said senior class advisor and 11th-12th-grade assistant principal Lee Ann Theony, who organized the project. “It’s just there and provided for them.”

Each scarf has an attached poem that reassures anyone who wants a scarf that they are free to be taken.