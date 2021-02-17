CLARKS SUMMIT — The non-profit organization Making Music Matter for Kids once had a space for students to perform at the Marketplace at Steamtown. Unfortunately, things didn’t work out there. But about a month ago, owners of the non-profit, Lance Miley and his girlfriend Robin McArdle, made a new livestream studio out of the backroom of their Electric Music City Consignment in downtown Clarks Summit. It’s called the Electric Music City Studio. It has state-of-the-art recording equipment so that bands can make their own music videos.

The studio has full stage lights, including movers and spinners, which provide backlight on a backwash to make the performers feel they are playing on a real stage. The walls and ceiling have been sheet-rocked for soundproofing. There are also five cameras as well as Black Magic Mini Pro Iso broadcasting and DaVinci Video Editing so that bands can promote themselves on the website called The Place. Their audience will no longer be limited to the people who come to the studio and watch.

“The audience will be unlimited,” said Lance.

A few of the students of Making Music Matter for Kids performed inside the new studio on Sunday, Feb. 14, during the Clarks Summit Festival of Ice. The weekend-long festival gave them the opportunity to sell raffles on Facebook and Instagram.

Lance and Robin received a $10,000 grant from Google for advertising Making Music Matter for Kids as well as the consignment shop on State Street, where they buy and sell instruments and teach music lessons. Last year, when they owned the space at the Marketplace, the space on State Street remained unoccupied. Lance and Robin are glad to be able to go back to their original spot.

“It was still an empty space,” said Robin. “It was waiting for us to come back. There are more people in Clarks Summit than there was at the Steamtown Marketplace.”

Lance and Robin will continue to hold raffles and will keep improving on the new studio. A banner saying “Electric Music City Studio” is planned to be hung on its backwash. There hopefully will be a Teen Night on Fridays inside the studio, where teens can either sing, lip-sync or play instruments at their own open mic night.

Live Nation, which is currently merged with TicketMaster, will sell tickets for future national acts to hopefully perform in the new studio. Lance and Robin are planning a benefit in August where national rock band Green Jello will perform on Zimmerman Street. Proceeds will go to Making Music Matter for Kids and the Clarks Summit Police Department.