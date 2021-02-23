🔊 Listen to this

Tears were streaming down Esther’s face and Ronnie and I were awestruck with the cinematic artistry of the movie “Nomadland” that we had just screened to make sure it was ready for its opening at the Dietrich Theater on Friday, Feb. 19, at 12:30 p.m. I do not remember a movie that has had the emotional and artistic impact on me more than this treasure that is already creating Oscar buzz.

It begins with, “I am not homeless. I am just houseless.” The three of us watched it together because Ronnie screens new movies on a weekly basis. And Esther is personally experienced with the places and the nomadic people of this movie, inspired by the book “Nomadland: Surviving America in the 21st Century” by Jessica Bruder. I wanted to see it so I could write about it for this column.

So powerful in the film is the use of non-professional actors, along with ultimate professionals, including Frances McDormand and David Straithairn, creating authenticity and total believability, Ronnie suggests.

“I have been to so many of the places in the movie as I have traveled in my RV. Director Chloe Zhao got it just right,” remarked Esther.

We all three agreed that the movie is for everyone in its story of loss, letting go and moving on. The van campers do not say good-bye. Instead they say, “See you down the road.” Ronnie found it to be deeply humbling.

The same day Erica and I had such fun talking to Chris Norton of WVIA about our collaboration project for Wyoming County Reads 2021. It was Chris who told us about the Ken Burns series on Ernest Hemingway beginning April 5 on WVIA. It seemed a perfect opportunity to choose books by Hemingway for our 17th year of Wyoming County Reads. We usually have discussions at the Tunkhannock Public Library, but this year we will be able to involve even more people by Zooming!

So here is what you need to know. The first discussion is on Zoom at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 3, featuring “The Old Man and the Sea.” Our discussion leader extraordinaire, Bill Chapla, will guide and enlighten us.

The following Wednesday on March 10 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. there are two free showings at the Dietrich of the movie of the same name, starring Spencer Tracy. Wednesday, March 17, at 7 p.m., Bill will lead the Zoom discussion of “A Farewell to Arms.” Then on Wednesday, March 31, at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Dietrich Theater, there will be a 30-minute preview of Hemingway by Ken Burns and Lynn Novick with WVIA. After the showing of the preview, the 1932 film “A Farewell to Arms” starring Helen Hayes and Gary Cooper will follow.

After this immersion into the world of Ernest Hemingway, we all will be ready to see, beginning on April 5, the 3-part PBS Ken Burns series “Hemingway” about the most influential American writer of the 20th century, according to many scholars. It is a fresh new examination of Hemingway’s life and work, inviting us to understand him a little better. To get your Zoom invitation for discussions, call the Dietrich at 570-836-1022 ext 3. All are welcome. You don’t have to live in Wyoming County to participate.

Thinking ahead to St. Patrick’s Day, the Dietrich wishes to invite you to the ultimate celebration of the day — Riverdance will be onscreen Sunday, March 14, at 1 and 7 p.m. and Wednesday, March 17, at 1 and 7 p.m. This is the 25th Anniversary Gala Performance. I have seen the Riverdance troupe many times on my small TV screen. Now I look forward to seeing their artistry on the big screen. For tickets call the number above.

Isn’t it amazing that, not only Nomadland, Oscar movie contender, but also, an opportunity to rethink the legacy of Ernest Hemingway, and a front row seat to a performance of the famed Riverdance are all coming to your favorite small town movie theater in the midst of a bleak winter? Right here at the gateway to the Endless Mountains, the Dietrich Theater is always striving to keep us learning and engaged and entertained. We can’t wait to see you!