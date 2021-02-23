🔊 Listen to this

CLARKS GREEN — During the Clarks Green Council meeting via Zoom Feb. 17, Al Weinschenk, in his solicitor’s report, said that he attended a SAPA (Scranton-Abingtons Planning Association) meeting earlier that afternoon regarding the status of all nine municipalities in adopting new zoning ordinances. He mentioned that Clarks Green is waiting for a revised zoning ordinance and discussion about the zoning map from the consultants of the county. He said that the borough committee needs to review these things.

“The important thing is if the process is to go as scheduled, we need to have a fairly comprehensive, revised ordinance available on March 6,” he said. “That begins a 45-day review period where the public can submit comments to the proposed new zoning ordinance.”

Weinschenk said he goal is to enact a new ordinance during the council meeting in April and a public hearing preceding it to allow for public comment. He said that the committee will discuss it within a week or so.

“By March 3, we should have a draft of an ordinance that council would consider adopting,” he said. “And that would be the ordinance that would be available for public comment on March 6.”

Weinschenk said that he believes there will be substantial changes to the current zoning ordinance. He mentioned that he forwarded a draft resolution with respect to the amendment of the intergovernmental municipality agreement on SAPA. He explained that if council wants to withdraw from SAPA or change its ordinance once it’s adopted, a price maximum of $3,000 needs to be paid.

“I don’t see that happening particularly with the review that’s being made with respect of our ordinance,” he said. “But it is a requirement that all the municipalities adopt the resolution that I quoted to borough council by June 30.”

Weinschenk confirmed that it can be adopted anytime before June 30. Council voted to approve a resolution authorizing an amendment to SAPA intergovernmental municipality implementation agreement. In his public works report, councilman Dave Rinaldi announced that the 2003 Ford F-350 Super-Duty pickup truck was advertised on Municibid. He said that the highest bid was in the amount of $13,200.

Council voted to accept the bid.

Also, Rinaldi reminded council that last month the DPW asked for an extension of the Small Stream Sewer Grant in order to get reimbursed for inspecting the sewers potentially for rehabilitating them. He said that it was granted by PennDot. He mentioned that Sewer Specialty Services was supposed to look at the sewers on the day of the first snowstorm but was delayed. He said that the engineers tried to get a firm date for them to come.

“We’re number one on the list,” he said.

In his zoning report, George Parker mentioned that one of the parcels at the bottom of a downhill cul-de-sac on Pineview Circle is receiving a lot of stormwater. He said that after the owner contacted him, he and an engineer from Colwell-Naegele Associates looked at it and typed a short report of their findings and recommendations of possible solutions. He said that an inlet will need to be replaced on the cul-de-sac’s curb line and extend the pipe. Rinaldi recalled two years ago when council was sued when the curbing went missing and went to the edge of the swamp. He said that two-thirds of the lot was designated as wetlands.

“We went along with the insurance company and settled that case,” he said. “But the issue was never resolved.”

Rinaldi said that the magistrate ruled in council’s favor, and the insurance company became involved.

Council president Joe Barrasse asked Parker if he found out an estimate to replace the inlet. Parker replied that he didn’t but knows the needed items. He said that it will be a Class 3 excavation. Rinaldi added that this project can be bid. Barrasse suggested to get estimates for the repairs. Parker agreed to get estimates together and share a solution prior to the next council meeting.

In his ARWA (Abington Regional Wastewater Authority) report, Rinaldi mentioned that the sewer authority advertised four bids for a sludge-hauling contract. He explained that when the sanitary sewer water is treated, the water’s extracted and sludge remains.

“What the authority (ARWA) does is we contract with a hauler to take that sludge and dump it in the landfill,” he said. Rinaldi said that after the water is cleaned, it becomes released into Leggetts Creek. Also, Rinaldi mentioned that ARWA purchased a remote-access VPN (virtual private network) switch for remotely diagnosing and to do repairs for particular equipment in the plant. He said that it costs $3,500.

In his treasury report, Alan Hughes announced that the general fund checking account for January 2021 became $88,000 higher than it was a year ago. He said that it attributed to transferring the money market account, which didn’t earn anything, into the aforementioned account in the amount of $35,000. He said that it is also attributed to the paving project, which cost $86,000, and was funded by the state fund account.

“Therefore, it did not affect the general fund account at all as it normally does,” he said.

Hughes said that the capital fund declined $22,000 from a year ago because $100,000 was taken from it to purchase two trucks. He mentioned that the sewer fund checking account increased by $104,000 compared to last year. He said that it’s because last year was fortunate in terms of sewer repairs and projects which account for the balance. He also announced three certificates of deposits.

“One matures in June,” he said. “The second matures in September, and the third one matures shortly after the end of the year.”

Hughes recommended to council members that in March they open another $50,000 sewer fund certificate to mature in March of 2022. He said that the certificates are “crown jewels” in order to fund stormwater sewer projects, which are estimated to cost $250,000. He said that they have $150,000 set aside if council approves another certificate in March. He mentioned that council should be receiving allocation from the state shortly for this year. Rinaldi made a motion to approve the solicitor’s rate for 2021 in the amount of $140 per hour. He said that there were increases in the rates of former engineers that council wasn’t aware of. Council voted to approve the motion.

In his health and safety report, Dr. Terry Cochran said that there is an ongoing distribution problem with COVID vaccines causing delays in second shots. He said that it’s partly blamed on the weather and distribution coming from the federal government. He said that since enough people had vaccines, the cases are going down.

In other business, council voted to nominate Ryan Campbell into the planning commission.