DALTON — During the Dalton Council meeting via Zoom Feb. 11, Councilman Albert Propst, in his zoning report, said Mary Liz Donato of the Lackawanna County Planning Commission told him that council has a 45-day window for public comment before SAPA (Scranton-Abingtons Planning Association) plans are finalized in April. He said that the maps are completed the way council wants. He said that this will be tabled, and public comment will be open.

“Our April meeting will be important,” he said. “We definitely want to make sure we get that passed. It’s basically done. It’s 10 years of decision making finally to get to this point.”

Councilwoman Dr. Lori Swanchak asked how the public knows about the plan and the 45-day window. Propst replied that SAPA advertised it. He encourages everyone from the public who has questions or comments to reach out to the council members. Councilman Jim Fitzpatrick asked if there will be minor issues or glitches. Propst replied there were questions about whether the Plummer property will be commercial or residential. He said that former councilman Eric Johnson told him that according to the SAPA plan, it’s a village mixed-use property.

“That handles light to medium commercial all the way down to residential,” he said.

Propst said that the Dalton Do It Center is the only commercial property in Dalton but the village mixed-use handles everything in there. He explained that massive, industrial buildings will be considered commercial in the new SAPA plan.

Also, Propst recalled the planning commission, prior to COVID, received a lot of feedback with ideas to beautify Dalton. He said that one of the ideas was hanging baskets on the lamp posts of Platt Park. He said that the planning commission is going to propose this to council looking for approval for the funds.

“Basically about half of what we need is going to take to get (flowers) grown, ready for Mother’s Day by a local guy right in Dalton,” he said, referring to Beichler’s Greenhouse. “And the other half that is actually a one-time purchase just to actually get the hangers for that.”

Propst said that the water will be built into the soil of the flowers. He said that the flowers should last through Labor Day.

Council president Bill Brandt said that this project isn’t in the budget. He mentioned that council should look into the finance committee to see if they have the money to do it. He suggested to table the project until March. Mayor Aaron Holzman said that he thinks it’s a great idea but warned that there isn’t much of a margin in the budget this year. He asked Propst to get a cost for the project. Propst said that one of the cost would entail a battery-operated sprayer and another cost would be a double hanger. Holzman suggested posting the project on Facebook to see if anyone would donate a basket.

In his public relations/communications report, Propst announced that when the SAPA plan is complete, the ordinance will be on the website. He said that he plans to take pictures of the Council members’ faces for the website.

In his solicitor’s report, Frank Bolock said that he advertised the January and February meeting to be through Zoom. He suggested to decide whether the future meetings will be in-person or through Zoom. Council decided to advertise the March meeting as both. The login number will be the same.

Also, Bolock said there is a right-to-know request from a law firm about the police department. He reminded Brandt that they have a 30-day period to respond. Brandt said that both secretaries Jo Ann Davies ans Joanne Musko are working on it.

Also, Bolock responded to Brandt’s suggestion to draw a tax anticipation loan. He said that it matures in April.

“We could draw it but have to pay it back by the maturing date,” he said.

Propst asked if there’s an expiration date. Brandt replied that cash flow is being worked on now but might be a little tight in March. Propst asked if council should redo a tax anticipation loan. Bolock replied that it depends on the cash flow. He said that if they have to do a new one, they will have to approve it by legislation. He said that it will be a 30-day process. He mentioned that he will look at what he has in place now and will get back to council.