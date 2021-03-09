🔊 Listen to this

Eileen Rizzo is drawn to artwork in the Art in Nature exhibit before taking her seat to see the movie “Minari” at the Dietrich Theater.

A double anniversary! It was a year ago that COVID-19 shut down our beloved Dietrich Theater and 20 years ago that we reopened the theater for movies with the intention of creating a cultural center as soon as it was possible. It has been 20 years of inventing who we are and 20 years of trying new ways to bring art and culture to our community. How have we been able to survive and thrive through the country’s economic recession, a 100-year flood, and now COVID?

Erica reminds me that since our reopening in 2001, “We have always met challenges head-on.” She added, “What makes us unique is that we never fear trying new things.”

Hildy Morgan, our first Executive Director, paved the way for rethinking and presenting programs in new ways. Erica Rogler, our Executive Director since 2014, says her challenges have been less daunting, because we have always been willing to rethink and try something new.

We have been the beneficiary of our partnerships, such as our working with our local PBS station WVIA and the Tunkhannock Public Library. The 17th year of our Wyoming County Reads program has been totally reorganized because of the pandemic: changing the time to March instead of February, scheduling Zoom discussions, and choosing books and events to coordinate with a new Ken Burns series on Ernest Hemingway. We have the wonderfully creative Chris Norton of WVIA to thank for suggesting the collaboration. The second Zoom discussion on Wednesday, March 17 at 7 p.m., featuring Hemingway’s “A Farewell to Arms” is open to everyone. All you need to do is call 570-836-1022, ext 3, to get the Zoom connection. Kristen Smith, WVIA Educator will conduct a short discussion after the movie. Participation is free and so is the movie showing on Wednesday, March 31 at 1 and 7 p.m., including a preview of the new PBS Ernest Hemingway series on WVIA which airs beginning April 5.

Erica tells me that tonight the “Old Man and the Sea Zoom” discussion may be joined by AP students from the Montrose Area School District. They have read the book this past summer. We love it when we have new participants, not only from our county, but surrounding counties as well.

For the 5-12 year old kids we still have room for a few more in our Drawing, Painting, and Printmaking for Kids class, beginning Friday, March 19 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. and continuing for the successive three Fridays. We receive rave reviews from all of the budding artists who take Steve Colley’s art classes. He is so good at appreciating all the efforts of his students who he calls “goobers,” resulting in gales of laughter. Call the number above to register your goober!

You can still sign up for The Gel Pen Experience with Mary Murphy Fox on Mondays in March and April 5. $10 per class and all you need is a black gel pen and a sketchbook. It is something akin to meditation by drawing. Many find that it helps them get through challenging days. Call to get the Zoom connection.

As I write this column, Erica tells me that the planning for spring and summer programs at the Dietrich Theater is well underway and we are now at 15% capacity, raised from 10%. These are both good signs. We may encounter a few more bumps in the road ahead, but we know how to get around or over them. We just need to keep rethinking, re-imagining, keep trying out new ways. But isn’t what that is what life is all about anyway?