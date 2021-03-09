CLARKS SUMMIT — During the Clarks Summit council meeting via Zoom March 3, borough manager Virginia Kehoe, in her bids and quotations report, announced two bids for stormwater projects, which are budgeted for this year — one on Linden Street and the other on Tulip Circle.

She said that the engineers are able to bid without advertising since they are anticipated to be below the bidding threshold of $20,000.

The engineers solicited three bids from three companies. The first bid was from Buranich Construction in the amount of $44,811. Kehoe said that it’s too high to meet the threshold. The second bid was MHW Construction in the amount of $42,410, which is also above the threshold. The third bid was $38,205 from Pioneer Construction.

“We’re going to have to advertise the bids for next month, unfortunately,” said Kehoe.

Kehoe then announced bids for the project on Tulip Circle. Buranich Construction bid $17,343. MHW Construction’s bid was $32,335. Pioneer Construction bid was $27,885. Kehoe said that council can award the project to Buranich Construction since their bid is below the threshold. She said that the bids for the Linden Street project will need to be advertised for the council meeting in April.

Councilman Dave Jenkins asked if the bids will go through Solicitor Kevin Hayes. Kehoe replied that the engineers will double check the bids.

“The contract that the engineer puts out has been reviewed by Kevin,” she said.

Council voted to award the Tulip Circle stormwater project to Buranich Construction in the amount of $17,343.

In his police report, Clarks Summit Police Chief Chris Yarns reported that the police department received money for the aggressive driving grant in two separate waves. He said that the first one starts on March 18 and runs through April 25, and the other starts on July 5 and runs through April 25. He said that he plans to do crosswalk enforcement. Jenkins asked Yarns about plans for commercial inspection vehicles. Yarns replied that he will go to Harrisburg on Friday, March 12, to get the scales calibrated. He said that he hopes to start about six truck enforcements this year starting in May. Jenkins asked if the enforcements will be in conjunction with other police departments. Yarns replied that he will be working with the Waverly Police Department.

“We’ll also be using PUC and the state police to come with us to help,” he said.

In his solicitor’s report, Hayes mentioned that he will draft a no-parking ordinance. He also said that he drafted easement agreements, which will allow the stormwater projects on Linden Street and Tulip Circle. He said that he will review and revise sixteen police policies, in which Yarns completed. He mentioned that he spoke with a contractor about zoning issues for a gateway sign for Clarks Summit.

“We’re hopeful that they will start construction as soon as they can so the gateway sign will be up this year,” he said.

Hayes announced a closing of the property on Marion Street. He said that half of the property was donated to the borough. He said that it’s now in the possession of the borough for all purposes.

In other business:

• Council voted to approve Ordinance 2021-01, which advertises the truck traffic amendment to be voted at the meeting on April 7.

• Council voted to approve Resolution 2021-03, which is a drug task force in coordination with the district attorney’s office. It approves Clarks Summit to become a participating municipality.

• Council voted to accept Joe Skinner, husband of tax collector Shirley Skinner, as the deputy tax collector.

• Council voted to approve an agreement indicating if there is a water shut-off requested by the borough, there are certain fees, which the water company will charge the borough. The borough passes the fees to the property owner, and the water doesn’t get turned back on until the homeowner reimburses the borough for the fees.