SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP — At the South Abington Township supervisors meeting March 8, township manager David O’Neill read Resolution 21-5 for South Abington Township to become a particpating municipality of the Lackawanna United Drug Enforcement Team. He said the supervisors signed a similar agreement five to eight years ago. Solicitor Bill Jones explained there is a new section to the agreement stating that the officers are responsible to send reports.

“We have to do an inter-jurisdictional agreement and probably an ordianance too, so I made it subject to that,” he said.

O’Neill mentioned that the chief is instructing the supervisors to sign the agreement.

“It’s very similar with some changes,” he said.

The supervisors voted to sign and approve the Lackawanna County Drug Force agreement.

In other business, O’Neill announced a notice of payment of the liquid fuels, which amounts to $283,625.85. He said that last year was about $22,000 higher. He explained that people didn’t travel that much and there was not as much fuel purchased.

In other business, O’Neill mentioned that the supervisors were working with SAPA (Scranton-Abingtons Planning Association) for about 15 years, and the agrement is almost complete. He explained that there were things in the agreement that the supervisors didn’t like; therefore, in the past month, the supervisors tweaked it. He said that there will be a public hearing in several weeks regarding all of the ordinances in different municipalities.

“In relation to that, we have most of the zoning compilation for South Abington corrected to what we like,” he said. “We already completed a map about a year ago to what we want there.”

O’Neill said that he is waiting for the revised proposal to review it again to make sure the changes have been made. He said that South Abington will allow Airbnbs if the homeowner has been living there for six months of the year, and the rental is no less than 30 days consecutive. He said that the homeowner can’t rent it out for the weekend.

In other business, Ankim Shah, land developer of Falcon Industries, attended the meeting and announced updates about the Shoppes at South Abington project. He said that he is waiting for the rest of the development agreement. He also mentioned that he and Jones are working on a traffic light maintenance agreement.

“The site work’s in the process,” he said. “I need the board’s help to get the first agreements done so that we can start getting permits issued.”