The Gathering Place invites sponsors and artists to join the “Bears in the Summit” project

CLARKS SUMMIT — Have you ever seen a black bear in the Abingtons? Perhaps walking across your backyard or munching from your bird feeder?

Bears have become more commonplace in our community. The Gathering Place is planning to celebrate our furry neighbors with the “Bears in the Summit” project, an initiative that will bring beautiful painted bear statues to downtown Clarks Summit this summer.

Each foam bear form will be sponsored by a local group or business and individually decorated by an artist. In July, The Gathering Place will install the whimisical bruins at outside locations around the village and host a week of family-friendly events. These may include a meet-the-artist event, a walking tour to see the bears, and a short excursion on the Trolley Trail with a naturalist. The project includes a coloring book with pictures all drawn by local artists. The events will be fun, interactive, and will follow all CDC guidelines for safety and social distancing.

“We are very excited about the ‘Bears in the Summit’ project,” said Dori Waters, executive director of The Gathering Place. “Bears are a universal theme in art, literature, and common culture. Teddy bears, the Berenstain Bears, and Winnie-the-Pooh all come to mind right away! This will be a project the whole family can enjoy.”

Sponsor a Downtown Bear

To kick off the project, The Gathering Place is inviting businesses, nonprofits, schools, and individuals to sponsor a Downtown Bear. The cost is $300 per bear. Each bear is a three-dimensional foam form on a base that will be decorated with weather-resistant paint. The finished bear, approximately 45” long by 28” tall, will be placed outside at the sponsor’s location or at a spot of their choice.

Call for Artists

The Gathering Place also is issuing a call for artists to submit their design ideas for a Downtown Bear. Artists are encouraged to use their imagination to transform the lowly foam bear into a piece of original artwork. Professional artists, amateur painters, and school students are all encouraged to submit their ideas.

The Gathering Place will provide a stipend to cover the cost of supplies and an artist fee. The finalists will be chosen by a committee of representatives from The Gathering Place and the community.

One-of-a-Kind Coloring Book

In a separate project, artists are invited to submit one or more original bear-themed black and white drawings for the “Bears in the Summit” coloring book. Drawings can depict a natural-style bear, a cartoon bear, or a bear in popular culture, such as a teddy bear, Smokey the Bear, or Baloo. Again, artists of all abilities are encouraged to participate. There is no stipend for this portion of the project.

Downtown Bear sponsorships and artist applications are due on April 1, 2021. Visit www.GatheringPlaceCS.org/art/bears-in-the-summit/ for sponsorship forms, artist guidelines and applications, and information on advertising opportunities in the program guide.

For more information, contact The Gathering Place at GatheringPlaceCS@gmail.com or 570-575-8352.

The “Bears in the Summit” project has been sponsored in part by a Lackawanna County Community Arts and Culture Grant, a program of Lackawanna County Commissioners Jerry Notarianni, Debi Domenick, Esq., and Chris Chermak, and by the Lackawanna Heritage Valley National and State Heritage Area in partnership with the National Park Service.