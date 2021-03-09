SCRANTON (March 4, 2021) – Most Reverend Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, issued the following statement last week regarding COVID-19 vaccines:

“The COVID-19 pandemic has caused tremendous grief and fear in our country and world over the last year, leaving more than 500,000 dead in the United States alone.

“I want to be clear and concise in my pastoral guidance regarding COVID-19 vaccines. Given the grave danger this virus poses, it is morally acceptable to receive any of the current COVID-19 vaccines that have been determined to be clinically safe and effective. This position is supported by the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith.

“People should not delay getting a vaccine. Receiving a vaccine not only protects an individual’s health but also serves the common good by protecting the community — including the weak and vulnerable.

“While fully recognizing the complex moral and ethical issues involved in vaccine development, at this time, people are not being given a true choice of which vaccine they receive, and likely won’t be without a lengthy delay.

“Given that risk to public health, the faithful can in good conscience receive any of the current vaccines.”