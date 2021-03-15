The Lackawanna County Department of Planning and Economic Development, on behalf of the nine municipalities of the Scranton-Abingtons Planning Association, will hold a virtual public forum on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, from 4 to 5 p.m. to inform the general public on the updating of nine local zoning ordinances in general conformance with the Scranton-Abingtons regionalized comprehensive plan.

The nine municipalities of the Scranton-Abingtons Planning Association are: Clarks Green Borough, Clarks Summit Borough, Dalton Borough, Dunmore Borough, Newton Township, City of Scranton, South Abington Township, Waverly Township, and West Abington Township.

Representatives from the county planning department, the nine local municipalities, the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, and the consultant assisting with the project, Environmental Planning and Design of Pittsburgh, will provide an overview of the process for updating the local zoning ordinances as part of the regional planning collaboration. General questions or comments regarding the SAPA project are welcome from the public attending the forum. Questions or comments regarding specific items in the municipal ordinances should be directed to the pertinent municipality.

If you are interested in attending the virtual meeting, please email Joseph Rovinsky at RovinskyJ@lackawannacounty.org by 3 p.m. on Tuesday, March 16, for instructions on how to log on.

General questions regarding the forum can be directed to Mary Liz Donato, Regional Planning Manager, at DonatoML@lackawannacounty.org or 570-963-6400 by Tuesday, March 16, at 3 p.m.