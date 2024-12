Volunteer Debbie McBride holds up sample treats that will be offered at a Spring Bake Sale to be held at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit, on Saturday, March 27 from 11 to 1. The sale will feature breads, muffins, cookies, gluten free items, breakfast items and treats for Easter, all homemade by TGP. Bake sale will follow all COVID guidelines for safety.