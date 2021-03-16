🔊 Listen to this

DALTON — During the Dalton council meeting via Zoom March 11, Albert Propst, in his zoning/planning report, mentioned that the proposed Scranton-Abingtons Planning Association plan is complete and available for view online under the codes/ordinances section in the borough’s website. He said that it’s been ten years in the making.

“It’s basically done and beautiful,” he said. “Everything’s been done. The engineers did a great job on it.”

Councilwoman Elizabeth Bonczar suggested to publicize the public meeting on March 16 before the next council meeting in April. Propst said that it isn’t mandatory since Lackawanna County already did public advertising.

Solicitor Frank Bolock mentioned that the Pennsylvania Municipalities Planning Code has specific requirements to adopt a zoning ordinance. He said that he will speak to regional planning manager Mary Liz Donato and see if there is a legislative waiver.

“The Municipalities Planning Code has definite grammars,” he said “We need to follow them.”

Bonczar said that there is a public forum on Tuesday, March 16, from 4 to 5 p.m.

“All boroughs must be represented in the public information forum,” she said.

Bonczar said that there needs to be a resolution that’s an amendment to the SAPA and governmental cooperative agreement as part of the plan. She said that the county is publicizing announcements but the public session has to be notified in the borough office and website. She explained that even though council plans to approve the plan in April, it doesn’t become effective until every borough approves it.

“The SAPA rules will not go into effect until everybody approves it,” she said.

Council president Bill Brandt asked Bolock if council made a commitment to SAPA initially. Bolock replied that council agreed to participate but isn’t obligated to adopt the plan. Mayor Aaron Holzman asked if the plan gives council the ability to change zoning a year or two from now if needed. Propst replied that if council finds something in the plan that doesn’t fit Dalton, then council can adapt and change it. Bolock confirmed that Dalton has the right to amend it by the zoning hearing board.

“It would be (the zoning hearing board’s) job to interpret zoning cases before them so they would have to be familiar with this document,” he said.

Bolock said that council must repeal the current zoning ordinance if they want to adopt the new one. Propst added that Dalton won’t end up with certain types of businesses in Dalton. He said that Scranton is taking heavy manufacturing and adult businesses. He said that there is a new zoning map, which is more flexible and applicable. Brandt mentioned he isn’t very familiar with the plan but heard that it will help with current issues in Dalton.

“I’m fairly comfortable with it,” he said.

Propst replied that he went through the SAPA plan with the engineers for hours during the planning commission meeting. He mentioned the village use section in the map.

“It really gives flexibility to what we want in there: residential, commercial, and light-commercial,” he said.

Propst said that the old plan doesn’t give middle ground. He said that the new plan is also easier to read than the old one. Bolock said that he will call people from the county to see if there is a legislation waiver.

“Otherwise, we’re under the Sunshine Law and the Municipalities Planning Code obligated to do certain things to get a zoning ordinance,” he said.

In his safety/grants report, councilman Martin Fotta said that he is still waiting for a grant from the Pennsylvania Recreation and Park Society for Streamside Park.

“That will set us on the road for major park renovations and the next several years,” he said.

Brandt said that Lackawanna County sent a letter on March 8 pertaining to the COVID money that they had last year. He said it’s $10,000 and will be available to council. He said that he will put him on the list for it.

In his public relations/communications report, Propst said that he put forward a PDF on the website about the project of flower baskets hanging on the poles downtown. He mentioned the option of purchasing supports for the poles and asked the public to donate to Beichler’s Greenhouse for a basket. He said that he will promote the project on Facebook.

“I’d like to see us attempt to do something,” he said.

Holzman mentioned that he called Eric Beichler and received estimates. He said that the hardware for the brackets are less than $1,000. He agreed to allow the community to sponsor a basket.

In his mayor’s report, Holzman said that the finance committee talked about the tax anticipation loan. He said that next year he wants to look at contracts with different entities in terms of Factoryville and Nicholson including schools.

In his solicitor’s report, Bolock said that he looked to see if there were any restrictions to council’s ability to deal with the Novak property (210 Lackawanna Trail). He said that there was a commitment to the Novak family that the property would be used for public purposes only, and there has been representation and commitments made to Countryside Conservancy.

“No real restrictions in the sense of something filed with the title,” he said.

Bolock brought up the question of ownership in the sign of the former Dalton Country Store. He said that council complied with the right-to-know request in a timely way.