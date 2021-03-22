CARBONDALE – With Easter quickly approaching, Catholic Social Services of the Diocese of Scranton is working to make sure that all families, children and seniors have enough food.

The Catholic Social Services Office in Carbondale will host a special food distribution on Tuesday, March 23, 2021.

The food distribution will be held from 2 to 3:30 p.m. outside the Catholic Social Services Office, 34 River St., Carbondale. Individuals and families can either drive-up or walk-up to receive assistance.

The Easter food distribution is open to anyone in need, no pre-registration is required.

“There are no income limits, no family size limits. We are here to help anyone in need. I turn no one away for food,” Michelle Santanna, Catholic Social Services Carbondale Officer Manager, said. “Please do not be embarrassed. We are here because we know people need help!”

Over the last year during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Catholic Social Services Carbondale food pantry hosted several other emergency food distributions. It also expanded its pantry hours to five days a week.

In 2020, 7,287 households were served in Carbondale alone. That translates to more than 10,000 children and adults receiving assistance.

“The mission of Catholic Social Services is to serve individuals and families facing hardship,” Mary Theresa Malandro, Diocesan Secretary for Catholic Human Services and Chief Executive Officer of Catholic Social Services, said. “The need for assistance continues to grow and our staff has been working tirelessly to give people a helping hand.”

For more information on the Easter food distribution, please contact the Catholic Social Services Office in Carbondale at 570-282-0460.