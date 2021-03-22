🔊 Listen to this

We all have heard the phrase “random acts of kindness,” and efforts to teach kindness to our children. Our Peggy Finnegan, Dietrich volunteer for 17 years, performed so many acts of kindness for our community, and they were not random, but purposeful, dedicated acts of kindness.

“She has been a jewel at the heart of the Dietrich,” says our Executive Director, Erica Rogler, “and we will miss her terribly.” Now she is moving to be close to her son and daughter, “but she is just a phone call away.” At 91 she is beginning a new chapter of her life and we wish her godspeed.

“Now, don’t give away my work,” Peggy would say to Erica. She loved her volunteer work at the Dietrich, including curling the ribbons for gift bags, folding programs for events, sorting brochures for distribution, helping with concession inventory, and passing out programs at events. “She faithfully attended movies and events,” adds Erica, “and she would make sure all her friends and acquaintances knew about them. She was a true ambassador for the Dietrich.”

Peggy performed the little tasks that sometimes go unnoticed, that she gladly took care of, and that made all the difference to the Dietrich.

We all marvel at the fact that Peggy relished these tasks even though she is visually impaired. She was undaunted, walking several blocks to the theater, using her cane and waiting at the stoplight until someone else was crossing, to make sure it was safe. She was even given a reflective vest for her safety while walking. She is a lesson to all of us to not be discouraged by our challenges.

Another thing that we could all count on was receiving a birthday card from Peggy. For me it was the first card I would receive, such a simple gift, but an uplifting one. Our Jayn Montieth remembers that she would always add a personal note of encouragement on get well cards, too.

“She was like the energizer bunny of kindness,” she related

As for me, I remember how she would befriend everyone, having empathy for those in pain or unfortunate circumstances. I know she could start a conversation with anyone. That is a great gift, and so needed in our world today.

She will not be able to come to our next Spring Film Festival, beginning Friday, April 23, but we will remember her upfront in the Evans Theater in the second row, in her favorite seat, ready to see the movies she loved. Would she like “The Father” with Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman, the story of a father who refuses all assistance from his daughter as he ages? And would “The Sound of Metal,” taking us into the world of a heavy metal drummer who is losing his hearing, be on her list? My guess is that she would like to see both, because she was always interested in the lives of others. She would even see “Another Round,” the tale of four high school teachers, experimenting with alcohol levels during the day to find greater freedom and happiness in their lives. She just wanted to see all the movies that would take her into new worlds.

Thank you, Peggy, for helping to teach us lessons about how to live our lives, putting kindness up at the top of list. As you begin your next chapter with your daughter and son, know that you leave behind a legacy of kindness to your community and the Dietrich Theater.