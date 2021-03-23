The O’Malley Family will be hosting their 22nd Annual Free Easter party for the youth within our community. The party will be on Sunday, March 28, 2021, at McDade Park, Scranton.

The event will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. Children from pre-school to 5th grade are all welcome to join in the fun and meet the Easter Bunny.

The party will consist of Goodfella’s Pizza, orange drink, a chocolate bunny, a McDonald’s cheeseburger and fries coupon from the Keyser Avenue location, a free Kids Meal from the Texas Roadhouse, Utz potato chips, and jellybeans. The Easter Bunny will also be making a special appearance.

All volunteers will be required to wear masks and CDC guidelines will be observed.

RSVP by calling 570-346-1828 (Please leave message of number of children attending). Please RSVP by March 25, 2021.