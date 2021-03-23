CLARKS GREEN — During the Clarks Green Council meeting March 17, Al Weinschenk, in his solicitor’s report, said that the Scranton-Abingtons Planning Association committee created a draft of a new zoning ordinance, which is posted on the borough website along with the new zoning map. He mentioned there will be a public hearing prior to the next council meeting on Wednesday, April 21, to consider adopting it.

“It will not be effective until all nine municipalities adopt it,” he said.

Weinschenk said that Council anticipates the new zoning ordinance to be effective by the mid-May. He announced that it has provisions with respect to wireless transmission facilities. He mentioned that the SAPA committee suggested that language, which was in the proposal ordinance to be sent to Cohen Law Group. He said that councilman Dave Rinaldi contacted Cohen Law Group, who responded that the language wasn’t compliant with the current federal regulations with wireless facilities.

“In light of that, that’s why there’s a proposal submitted that would permit the Cohen Law Group to revise the section in the proposed zoning ordinance leading to wireless transmission facilities to be compliant with the current federal regulations,” he said.

Rinaldi added that one section of the zoning ordinance doesn’t contain a design standard. He explained that design standards have to be “tailored” to the specific municipality.

“If you don’t have design standards, which was explained to me, they can put up whatever they want,” he said. “It can look like who knows what. That is the advantage of having a specific wireless communications facility section with design standards that seek the federal regulations.”

Rinaldi said the committee tried to get the municipalities to agree as a group. He mentioned that the problem was that Clarks Summit decided to finish their ordinance last year. Councilman Keith Williams expressed concerns about the cost of the proposed zoning ordinance.

“I was looking at the $4,800 payment that the borough would have to make,” he said.

Council president Joe Barrasse asked Weinschenk if they can approve this later at a lower cost.

Weinschenk replied, “If we’re going to do a zoning ordinance, it’s my opinion that we should do it, and do the right away.” He added that the last zoning ordinance council approved was 30 years ago. He said that the zoning ordinances aren’t easy to change.

“This ordinance we have can go in effect in the next 20 years,” he said.

Barrasse thanked the SAPA committee for their time of revising the SAPA zoning ordinance.

“This is over and above with what we’re hoping for,” he said.

Council voted to approve a motion to accept Cohen Law Group to update the wireless communication facilities section of the zoning ordinance for Clarks Green borough. In his public works report, Rinaldi said that he and the DPW foreman did a field survey of the streets for a paving project. He mentioned that there are three spots where the roads are broken: one on Possum Way; one on Rabbit Run; and one on the intersection of Clark Street and Armstrong Avenue. He also announced plans of stormwater piping in the area.

“It appears that this year, we will be doing more subservient work because of those spots,” he said. Rinaldi mentioned that he is putting together costs and will bring recommendations to council.

In his treasurer’s report, Alan Hughes announced that the sewer fund checking account declined $63,000 compared to last month by paying the quarterly assessment to Abington Regional Wastewater Authority in February. He said that the balance of that account is $389,009. He asked for an approval to open a $50,000 certificate pf deposit, which will give council $200,000 towards the estimated costs of their two stormwater projects that add up to $250,000.

He announced that the largest variance under revenues is $4,000. He said that the total revenue for two months is plus $35,000 compared to a year ago. He mentioned that the expenses are $1,000 less than last year. He mentioned that last year the net income for two months was negative $44,327. This year, it’s a plus $7,208.

Council voted to approve the budget and the $50,000 sewer certificate of deposit for a term not to exceed 15 months.

In his health and safety report, Dr. Terry Cochrane announced that he circulated a new contract for fire and ambulance. He said that he received a letter from Clarks Summit Fire Company.

“In essence, we’re under a one-year contract instead of three and allows our desire we stick to the same contract for two years,” he said.

Barrasse said that he received a call from the fire chief. He mentioned that the fire company wants to keep the contract at the same rate as last year. Rinaldi asked Weinschenk if the language of the reassessment was the same as the previous contract. Weinschenk confirmed it was the same language. He said that he emailed a draft resolution, which is Resolution No. 2 of 2021, to council. He read that the resolution approves a fire protection agreement to provide fire protection services to the borough with Clarks Summit Fire Company for a two-year period ending December 31, 2022.

Barrasse said that he was delightful that the Clarks Summit Fire Company kept the same rate.

“I think it’s favorable for Clarks Green,” he said. “And I certainly pray and hope it’s fair to Clarks Summit as well.”

Council voted to approve the resolution.