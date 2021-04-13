🔊 Listen to this

Which movies in our Spring Film Festival do you want to see?

Our free Preview Day opportunities are so helpful. Ronnie Harvey assembles all of the trailers for the movies, arranging them in the same order as our Spring Film Festival brochure, so all you need to do is check off the ones you don’t want to miss. Erica Rogler, our Executive Director, opened up Preview Day to the general public several years ago, and I have never missed one of them. If you have never been to a Preview Day, your next opportunity will be coming up soon for Summer Fest. We even discount popcorn and soda! Bring a friend and decide which movies you will see.

I have already told you about some of the award winning foreign and independent films: “The Father,” “Sound of Metal,” “Minari,” and “The Courier.” But I did not tell you about “The Dig.” I guarantee that it will amaze, enchant, and mesmerize you, because Academy Award nominees Ralph Fiennes and Carey Mulligan can do just that. Their special performances, combined with the gorgeous setting of the English countryside and the story of the most famous archeological dig in modern times, make this the perfect opening night movie on Friday, April 23, at 7 p.m. We are now allowed 25% capacity in our Evans Theater, enabling us sell 50 tickets for this opening night. Tickets can be purchased online or at the ticket booth. We will not have a gala for opening night, but you can make your own gala by checking out one of our wonderful Tunkhannock restaurants. If you miss opening night, “The Dig” will be at the Dietrich for eight more showings. To see the full schedule go to www.dietrichtheater.com or you can pick up a brochure at the theater. I have only mentioned 5 of the 19 movies in the festival.

On a personal note, I will make sure to invite my two young adult grandsons to see “Sound of Metal.” They have already shown an interest in this riveting story of a heavy metal drummer and his anguish as he loses his hearing. This is a must-see movie for anyone interested in understanding deaf culture. The performance of Riz Ahmed as the drummer has won him a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor.

And I will definitely see as many of the film festival movies as I can with my friend Sarah Sidorek, because over the years, we leave our desks and tasks in the office, and take time to see these treasures that we would otherwise have to go to Philly or NYC to see.

Always keeping the young ones in mind, Erica and Mary have planned many summer opportunities at the Dietrich. We are so pleased that Michaela Moore will be back to teach Acting Camp for the 6-12 year old set in July. Two Acting Camps are scheduled: July 12-16, and July 26-30, 1:30 to 3 p.m. Using games, improvisation, storytelling and character creation, each group will create a play to be performed for family and friends. Fun for all!

And Rand Whipple is back, too, for Digital Arts Camp August 2-6 from 1 to 3 p.m. Every day has a different challenge: claymation, green screen, film, digital books and robotics. Rand brings all of the equipment. Your kids only need to bring their imaginations and creative enthusiasm.

Can you believe that our popular team of Amy Colley and Michaela Moore are returning to teach two art and drama camps? The first one is Kings and Queens of Change — A Renaissance Adventure, July 12-16 from 10 a.m. to noon. Learn about art and life during the Renaissance and create your own masterpieces and stories. The second art and drama camp is Villains, Monsters, and Creepy Creatures from July 26-30, 10 a.m. to noon. This will be an exploration of villains, bad guys, crawly creatures and monsters. They see so many on their screens. Now they can create their own! To register for this or any of these camps and many more, call the Dietrich at 570-836-1022, ext 3.

Life is getting back to normal at the Dietrich. The new normal with mask wearing, social distancing and reduced capacity, but it feels so good. It would feel even better to welcome all of you back to the best little theater in NEPA at the gate of the Endless Mountains. Happy Spring!