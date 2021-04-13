🔊 Listen to this

CLARKS SUMMIT — During the Clarks Summit Council meeting April 7, Clarks Summit police chief Chris Yarns said that the police department made progress with the Lexipol policies.

He announced that about 45 policies are being reviewed by auditors. He said that one of them is the body camera policy. He mentioned that the police department received the grant money last year.

“Since then, there’s been an upgrade in the particular technology of these cameras,” he said. Yarns said that new cameras are there but will need a new server. He said that the price of the cameras is $16,190. He mentioned that the grant, which was initially a matching grant, was $6,522. He said that council will have to pay the difference of $9,068. Borough manager Virginia Kehoe added that it will cost the borough $3,145 more than was originally authorized.

Yarns said that he would like to purchase the upgraded cameras because they have a WatchGuard system.

Councilman David Jenkins asked for a motion to purchase the new camera system. He asked to keep the total of cameras that council originally purchased in the bid. “That way, we will have enough cameras for offices as well as the chief,” he said. “And when they need to be rotated in the stock, we’ll have backups there to take care of what our rotation needs to be.”

Yarns explained that the current price is for four cameras but he originally applied for eight. Kehoe added that the other four cameras would currently cost council $6,000 more than planned. Jenkins suggested to purchase the upgraded cameras.

“If we buy it now, we’re buying it at a quantity,” he said. “Personally, I feel the need that we should have the eight cameras rather than four cameras.”

Yarns agreed that eight cameras would be beneficial. Mayor Herman Johnson said that he and Yarns discussed this matter many times. He said that they felt that eight cameras would be good but didn’t know if council had enough money to fund them. He said that every officer should have a body camera for liability reason and for protection of residents as well. He said that at times during special events, there are more than five officers out there.

Johnson added that it’s a saving in the long run since prices will rise in the future. Yarns said that a benefit of purchasing eight is so the officers can switch them if one has a maintenance issue.

Councilman Josh Mitchell said that eight cameras aren’t necessary. He suggested pursuing another round of grant funding if they need that many. He asked about the guarantee of the supported life on the new camera system.

Yarns replied that his main concern is needing a new system in the future. Mitchell said that he will support purchasing four cameras but not eight.

“I think the answer of when we would need to purchase four more would help to answer that question if we know for how long will they be offering and support this version of the product,” he said. “Because if we know that was only six months, then that might compel us to say we need to purchase more sooner rather than later.”

Yarns then said that the new version just recently came out. Council voted to purchase four new cameras with a server.

Yarns agreed to speak with the finance committee about the new cameras. Jenkins asked about the time frame of receiving the cameras. Yarns answered that he spoke with Solicitor Kevin Hayes about waiting for the union to review and weigh in on the policy. He said that he need a copy of the policy in order to get grant money from the Department of Justice. He said there needs to be training on the cameras as well.

“I’m going to initiate a 90-day rollout time so it gives the officers the ability to learn it,” he said.

Also, Yarns said that he talked with the personnel committee about possibly hiring a full-time police officer. Council president Gerrie Carey replied that council is prepared to vote for two part-time officers: Alexander Keiser and William Morgan.

“This is the direction we decided to go with it just to make sure we get things moving,” she said. Yarns said that one of the full-time officers is retiring. He said that the police department wouldn’t function with just three full-time officers. Carey suggested to going over the numbers with Yarns if he wants to hire the part-time officers.

Council voted to hire Keiser and Morgan as part-time officers.

In her bids and quotations report, Kehoe announced that the lowest bidder for the stormwater project on Linden Street withdrew his bid due to an error. She said that the second lowest bidder is Bob Miller Construction. She said that the engineer reviewed their bids and meets the requirements. Council voted to accept the bid from Bob Miller Construction.

In other business, council voted to:

• Approve Ordinance 2021-01, which is the truck traffic amendment.

• Approve Ordinance 2021-02, which is a police pension amendment.

• Approve Resolution 2021-04, which is the CDBG (Community Development Block Grant) agreement.

• Approve to extend the deadline for Clarks Summit taxes to May 17.