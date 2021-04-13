SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP — At the South Abington Township supervisors meeting April 12, supervisor David O’Neill announced a comprehensive Scranton-Abingtons Planning Association zoning ordinance. He said that it allows zoning for each of the nine municipalities but each and every zoning use is allowed somewhere within the municipalities.

“So if somebody wants to come to South Abington and say ‘I have land over here. I want to do a landfill,;” he said as an example, “We don’t have a landfill in our zoning but Dunmore does. So we just say, as a partner with Dunmore, ‘you need to go to Dunmore and buy land there.’”

O’Neill stressed the fact that South Abington Township is in the middle of the other eight municipalities involved with SAPA. He said that the zoning ordinance has to be continuous, and that it is almost completely reflective of the old one.

“There are new names,” he said. “There’s a different way to look at it.”

O’Neill said that instead of the zoning book having the sizes of the land, there is now a transact, which has all different uses involved by page. He said that it also has 156 pages of verbage behind all of the uses. The supervisors credited South Abington resident Len Gurney for his work with SAPA. O’Neill said that South Abington Township created its zoning ordinance in 1985. He said that it went through amendments through the years. He mentioned that during the early 2000’s, Lee Jamison, who was a supervisor at the time, suggested to have some uses allowed in different municipalities instead of all of the municipalities having a shared zoning ordinance.

“That question evolved into 15 municipalities getting together,” he said. “Around 2005 to recently, those 15 municipalities whittled down to nine (municipalities).”

The supervisors voted to approve the updated zoning ordinance, but not before a few changes. They voted to approve Resolution 21-7, which amends the SAPA Intergovernmental Cooperative Implementation Agreement. They also voted for the new ordinance to exclude Airbnbs/short-term rentals, and limit the number of home occupations for single family homes to one.

In other business:

Supervisor Mark Dougherty announced that the rec committee decided to open their parks, which were closed last year, for the summer including the basketball courts and splash pad.

Land developer of Falcon Industries Ankim Shah gave an update of the Shoppes at South Abington. He said that the leasing is moving well. He also mentioned that the traffic light will be in place. He said that he will get a Highway Occupancy Permit from PennDot. He said that if he can have the developer’s agreement, he can get bonding for the township.

The supervisors reassessed the meeting in order to sign legal agreements for the Shoppes at South Abington and a resolution for PennDot, in which a public meeting is required. The meeting will be at noon on Wednesday, April 21, and it will be open to the public.