DALTON — During the Dalton council meeting via Zoom April 8, solicitor Frank Bolock said that the Scranton-Abingtons Planning Association is actually the borough of Dalton’s zoning ordinance. He said that it is complete by many years of work by representatives of Dalton and other municipalities. He said that it would put in a new zoning ordinance for the borough of Dalton.

“The real benefit of this legislation is that certain uses would not be mandated in the borough of Dalton,” he said. “We would avoid heavy industry, adult uses, uses that would not be consistent with the borough.”

Bolock mentioned that the ordinance contains language about various zoning districts in the borough and what is permissible or not. He said that under SAPA regulations, Dalton is required to enact this legislation by the end of June. He said that it has been properly advertised.

Council voted to approve the zoning ordinance.

Bolock then brought up a resolution proposed by the Lackawanna County Planning Association, which requires an amendment to the intergovernmental agreement. He said it was entered into by Dalton borough with SAPA.

“Basically that resolution says all of the municipalities certainly retain the right to amend the ordinances they see fit,” he said. “However, if a participating municipality were to withdraw from the regional zoning within the three years of enactment, that municipality would incur a penalty experience.”

Council agreed to move the decision to approve it to the council meeting in May.

In other business, council voted to reinstate Jared Gard, who served on council as a member for many years before leaving. Gard filled the vacant position, which was held by the late Jim Fitzpatrick.

In other business, councilman Len Peters explained the police pension ordinance, which amends the previously adopted, active police pension plan in order to comply with federal laws and regulations in effect as of Jan. 1, 2014. Council voted to table the ordinance in order to see it first.

In his public works report, council president Bill Brandt talked about getting a new truck for council. He said that he went to Costar dealership Hondru Dodge and received three quotes, He mentioned that it came down to a Dodge Ram 555. which is priced about $94,000. He then announced a way to pay for the vehicle. “We have liquid fuels in our liquid fuels balance of $100,000,” he said. “We can only use twenty percent of liquid fuels towards the vehicle, so we can take about $20,000 from our liquid fuel, which would bring down the value of this truck to $76,000.”

Brandt said that council has money coming from the federal government. He also said that they have the ability to lease it. He sought approval to purchase the truck.

“It’s a good deal,” he said. “I do feel we can afford it.”

Councilman Albert Propst concurred with the need for a new vehicle.

“I feel very comfortable purchasing another truck for Dalton,” he said. “At the same time, we’re going to need to look at selling that (truck) and selling any other spare equipment that we have.”

Mayor Aaron Holzman suggested getting a municipal lease for the new truck.

“There’s no large payment at the end,” he said about the lease. “It worked well with the police cars.”

Brandt suggested to vote on purchasing the vehicle and allow the finance committee to decide how to pay for it. Bolock suggested that the motion includes language authorizing a lease purchase. Council voted to approve this motion. In his safety/grants report, councilman Martin Fotta said that he is waiting for a grant from the Pennsylvania Recreation and Park Society. He mentioned that the grant will allow council to further plan renovations of Streamside Park and the Countryside Conservancy Trolley Trail. He said that it will help get a landscape architect to do the planning.

“I’m expecting that (grant) by May’s meeting,” he said.

Also, Fotta said that the girls’ softball league is practicing on the field and will be making improvements to make it an actual softball field. In his zoning/planning report, Propst announced that there is an opening in the planning commission.

He also announced that ten brackets have been ordered for flower baskets to be displayed in downtown Dalton

“They’re going to be here the week before Mother’s Day,” he said.

In his mayor’s report, Holzman said that he is in the process of redeveloping some of the contracts with the Dalton Police Department.

In his public relations/communications report, Propst mentioned that the planning commission is working with PennDot to get bags, pick-up sticks, and gloves for volunteers to clean the roads during the weekend of April 24 to 25.

The next council meeting on Thursday, May 13, will be held in-person at the municipal building with the option of attending through Zoom.