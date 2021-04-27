🔊 Listen to this

The Pennsylvania Rescue Plan is a targeted investment to help not only Lackawanna County citizens and businesses, but also people in towns and cities across Pennsylvania. A total of $13.7 billion is earmarked under the American Rescue Plan and Pennsylvania is slated to receive some of that funding for our economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are four key aspects to the Pennsylvania Rescue Plan.

Here are some highlights:

• $250 million in hazard pay for front-line essential workers. They’ve more than earned it.

• $250 million to create a Paid Sick and Family Leave program – because every working family in Lackawanna County needs to be able to stay home when they are ill, even after the pandemic is over.

• $250 million to promote affordable housing and economic growth.

• $250 million to expand the Property Tax/Rent Relief Program that protects our seniors and others to keep them in their homes.

Another part of our plan is to help our small, local businesses in Lackawanna County stay in business. They have struggled the hardest to keep their businesses solvent during the COVID-19 pandemic and need our assistance even more so now:

• $250 million to support businesses like theaters, gym, and social organizations that could not stay open or work remotely.

• $500 million in grants to create jobs in opportunity zones.

• $200 million to get high-speed internet to rural and urban areas and invest in other vital infrastructure, like safe drinking water.

• $170 million to make sure working parents have access to affordable childcare to have peace of mind on the job.

Third, the plan makes sure we have a work force ready for in-demand jobs and help people get the careers they deserve:

• $80 million to help students pay for classes at community college.

• $25 million to help students — especially adult learners — get training in high-demand industries like energy, health care and manufacturing.

• $53 million to help create a state-managed group retirement savings plan for workers who do not have an employer-offered plan, because everyone should have the ability to control their retirement, and nobody should have to work until the day they die.

• $10 million in impact payments for people who experienced delays in receiving their unemployment checks during the pandemic.

The fourth aspect of the plan is investing in health care. Our health care system is one of our biggest industries and it creates jobs.

Here is our health care plan:

• $511 million to train and pay direct-care workers providing care to the people most in need.

• $15 million to modernize our public health infrastructure.

• $25 million to expand access to health care and make it easier to access care via telehealth.

• $75 million to invest in high-tech innovation and research – growing biotech jobs and industry in Pennsylvania.

• $200 million to repair or replace toxic school buildings that are making kids and educators sick and putting burdens on families.

At this stage, the recovery plan is a proposal. We will need legislative action on funding every project listed.

I am confident that our commitment to improving the lives of Pennsylvanians and businesses will be made a reality with adequate federal and state funding.

Remember, if you have a state-related concern, my office is always available to you. You can email me at RepFlynn@pahouse.com or call my office at 570-342-4348.