Two unique options for young museum explores, Adventures in the Museum and Adventure at Home

🔊 Listen to this

The Everhart Museum will offer two options for this summer’s Adventure weeks: Adventures in the Museum and Adventure at Home.

SCRANTON — Museum Adventure Weeks are back this summer at the Everhart Museum.

Three sessions of summer camp are planned with two unique options for young explorers, both encouraging learning, exploration and discovery.

Adventures in the Museum campers will have the opportunity to explore the indoor and outdoor environments at Nay Aug Park while participating in socially distanced activities when in the museum.

Adventures at Home is a week-long adventure toolkit, including all materials for campers to explore the museum collection from home. Adventures at Home include the option to participate in LIVE virtual classes, tours and activities with Museum staff on designated virtual weeks. The Museum uses Google Classroom for all virtual participation.

WHAT: Museum Adventure Weeks

WHEN: June 21 to July 30

GRADES: Kindergarten through 6th

COST: Adventure in the Museum: $180 member, $200 non-member/Adventure at Home: $40 member, $45 non-member

Registration; Opens on May 3

Museum Adventure Weeks center on the creative exploration of the Everhart Museum collection and the Nay Aug Park environment. Each week, campers will experience a new topic or theme that uses both art and science in a hands-on, multi-modal approach to learning. Instructors will use visual thinking strategies and inquiry-based learning to talk about art and art objects from around the globe.

WEEK 1: NATURE WEEK

“LENNY’S FIRST FLIGHT” Adventure at Home Dates: June 21 to 25

Adventure in the Museum Dates: June 28 to July 2

WEEK 2: ART WEEK

“THE LAND AROUND US”

Adventure at Home Dates: July 5 to 9

Adventure in the Museum Dates: July 12 to 16

WEEK 3: MYSTERY WEEK

“THE DIGS!”

Adventure at Home Dates: July 19 to 23

Adventure in the Museum Dates: July 26 to 30

To learn more about Museums Adventure Weeks or to register, parents and guardians are encouraged to visit Summer at the Everhart on the museum’s website, everhart-museum.org/museum-adventure-summer-program, or email assistant.programs@everhart-museum.org. Museum Adventure Week is funded in part by Arts Engage!, Lackawanna County, Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, Educational Improvement Tax Credit (EITC), the Overlook Estate Foundation, and the Maslow Family Foundation.

The Everhart Museum is open on an abbreviated schedule: Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. and on Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults, $4 for students & seniors, $2 for children 6-12, and free to guests five and under and Everhart Museum members. For more information, contact the Museum at 570-346-7186 or email general.information@everhartmuseum.org.