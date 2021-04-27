🔊 Listen to this

CLARKS GREEN — During the Clarks Green Council meeting via Zoom April 21, Al Weinschenk said in his solicitor’s report that the new SAPA zoning ordinance is complete and available in the borough’s website.

He credited councilman Dave Rinaldi and councilman Keith Williams for revising and finalizing it. He mentioned that there were no comments about it during the public hearing, which was prior to the meeting. Council voted to approve Ordinance 01 of 2021, which establishes regulations and restrictions for the location and use of lots, land, buildings, and other structures in Clarks Green. Rinaldi acknowledged former councilwoman Lynne Earley for getting Clarks Green involved with SAPA. Council president Joe Barrasse said that council owes a debt of gratitude to Rinaldi, Williams, Weinschenk and zoning officer George Parker for the work.

“It’s been a long time coming,” he said. “Great job, and Clarks Green will benefit tremendously.”

Weinschenk announced resolutions that pertain to the ordinance. First, he said that a portion of the ordinance regulates wireless communication facilities within the borough. He announced Resolution 03 0f 2021, which establishes fees for the facilities in both inside and outside the public right of way. He said that allocations for non-tower, wireless communication facilities is $1,000. He said that the small wireless communication fee is up to $500 in a single lot location, and that there are annual fees of $270 for the use of the borough’s right of way. Council voted to approve the resolution. Weinschenk read Resolution 04 of 2021, in which council adopts certain design patterns for small wireless communication wireless facilities. Council voted to approve the resolution.

In his mayor report, Ken McGraw brought up an upcoming virtual hearing about the variance request of the development of the former Hawk Oil property, which will be on Thursday, April 29, at 6:45 p.m.

In his police report, Clarks Summit police chief Chris Yarns said that he and the police officers developed a policy for the body cameras. He mentioned that they anticipate ordering the cameras soon. He said that it will be a wireless system called WatchGard. Also, Yarns announced a brand-new policy manual. He said that more policies will also be issued. He also brought up a police training program called Lexipol. He said that the aggressive driving program is still going on.

In his public works report, Rinaldi mentioned that he was working on the bid package to repair the intersection of Armstrong Avenue and Evans Street. He said that he will have it with the final recommendations by May. Zoning officer George Parker then discussed the drainage problem at the cul-de-sac at Pineview Circle. He said that he and representatives from the borough engineer’s office reviewed the site and looked up solutions and came up with a draft plan and estimate.

“We will be creating a new drainage system on new drainage path,” he said.

Parker said the engineering estimate is $13,106 for the work. Rinaldi suggested that council wants to see the bids for the project on Armstrong and Evans, and see if there is funding left for the latter project.

“I believe that the rehabilitation of Evans Street and Armstrong should take precedence,” he said.

In his treasury report, Alan Hughes said that the state funds account increased by $45,000 from last year. He also announced four certificates of deposit, which mature every three months. One is $51,715.99 from FNCB with a mature date of June 23, 2021. Another is $51,258.31 from FNCB with a mature date of Sept. 30, 2021. The third being $53,047.27 from Wayne Bank with a mature date of Jan. 5, 2022. The fourth being $50,000 from Wayne Bank with a mature date of March 26, 2022. Hughes said that these funds will be used for the stormwater project estimated to cost $300,000. He mentioned that the gross profit in the budget is $47,000, half of it is from a miscellaneous income and balance from an additional collection of seven bills. He said that the net income increased from $84,409 to $123,611.

Council voted to accept the financial report and ratify the payment of bills for March.

In other business, Barrasse mentioned that the Abington Area Joint Recreation Board is looking for an active volunteer.