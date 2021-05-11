🔊 Listen to this

CLARKS SUMMIT — During the Clarks Summit Council meeting May 5, councilman David Jenkins asked Clarks Summit police chief Chris Yarns about enforcement especially on Greenwood Avenue and Haven Lane. He said that some people aren’t stopping at the stop sign on this intersection.

“They aren’t even slowing up sometimes,” he said.

Jenkins also mentioned that people are driving over the 35 mph speed limit on Winola Road.

Yarns replied that people driving at speeds of 60 mph on that road are only occurring in the early morning. He asked Jenkins when people are speeding on Greenwood Avenue and Haven Lane. Jenkins replied both morning and afternoon. He said that he’s been standing on the side of the driveway during different parts of the day.

“In all honesty, people aren’t even stopping,” he said. Jenkins expressed concerns for the safety of people walking their dogs, and children playing in the area.

“We really got to do what we got to do here,” he said.

Jenkins said that people are also going through red lights on Highland Avenue. Yarns said that he will have a police officer watch Greenwood Avenue and another on Winola Road in the morning. He mentioned in his police report that the aggressive driving program will continue in July.

Also in his report, Yarns updated that he met with the union and the personnel committee and improved the policy manual of the body cameras.

In other business, borough manager Virginia Kehoe asked to table Resolution 2021-07, which is the Lackawanna County Hazard Mitigation Plan for the June Council meeting so that solicitor Kevin Hayes can check the verbage. Council voted to table the resolution.

The next Clarks Summit Council meeting will be in-person at council chambers on South State Street on Wednesday, June 2, at 7 p.m. It will be open to the public. Temperatures will be taken at the door.