DALTON — At the Dalton Council meeting, May 13, solicitor Frank Bolock said that a letter was sent to Council from a La Plume resident, who complained about the noise from the property of MHW Landscaping on Routes 6 and 11.

He said that the resident spoke with the zoning enforcement officer. Bolock suggested to see if the complaints need further investigation.

“I think we need to encourage the officer to move forward with the investigation,” he said.

Mayor Aaron Holzman suggested to look into the updated SAPA ordinance about the noise. He said that Dalton is currently under the old SAPA ordinance, but confirmed that there is still a noise ordinance.

“Whether they’re structures or temporary structures or not, which is something that is addressed in our letter, it is covered in our zoning ordinance,” he said. “It is covered under the municipality’s planning code. So this complaint definitely warrants some investigation.”

For public works, Holzman, reading notes left by council president Bill Brandt, announced plans to purchase a new truck, which costs $93,000. He mentioned that the liquid fuels fund will cover $18,000, and the other $75,000 will be covered by municipal leads for four years.

In his safety/grants report, councilman Martin Fotta said that he is waiting for grants for park planning. He also announced that the main contact for MS4 (Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System) of Department of Environmental Protection has changed roles.

“That’s still kind of in limbo,” he said. “We gave them (DEP) a response two months ago. They haven’t approved that we are in compliance with MS4 but haven’t disapproved either.”

Also, Fotta mentioned that a group of teachers from Lackawanna Trail Elementary Center asked council to either plant a tree or construct a bench in memory of the late former Dalton police chief Jim Gray. He said that he spoke with Department of Public Works employee Bob Carpenter, who recommended replacing Dalton’s Christmas tree in the middle of town.

He said that Carpenter mentioned that the old tree became too tall to decorate with ornaments and that it’s dying. He added that Gray was involved in many activities during Christmas and Memorial Day.

“It would be a fitting tribute to him to have something right in the center of town,” he said. “And with a Christmas tree, it’s very visible, and it means a lot to the folks here in Dalton.”

Fotta said the tree won’t be in the same spot as the old tree but will be close to it. Council voted to authorize a tree in memory of Gray.

Also, Fotta announced that one of the parents of the girls, who is in the Dalton’s softball league and works for PPL Electric Utilities wants to install power to the shed in the softball field.

“There will be no cost to the borough,” he said. “But it is on borough property.”

Councilwoman Elizabeth Bonczar asked if council has to pay an electric bill. Fotta confirmed that the bill will go to the softball league. For zoning/planning, Bonczar announced that everyone in the planning commission meeting was pleased with the hanging flower baskets placed around town.

He credited councilman Albert Propst for spearheading this project. She also announced a possible ceremony to honor past officials and people who served on council.

“That’s being looked into,” she said. “How much history, what records are being kept here, and how many years back can we go.”

Bonczar said that everybody is pleased with the new “Welcome to Dalton” sign, and there was an idea to about putting another sign at Platt Park but it’s not finalized yet.

In his mayor’s report, Holzman thanked Propst for spearheading the hanging flowers project. He said that Propst is also organizing the upcoming Dalton Dash, a 5-mile run/walk held on Memorial Day (May 31). He said that there will be no parade on Memorial Day but the reading of the names. Fotta added that the Dalton Dash will go through Lily Lake and back to town. He mentioned that Propst received approval from the Dalton Fire Company for attendees to use the restrooms.

In his police report, Dalton police chief Chris Tolson said that he worked with Holzman to renew a contract for a school resource officer program for the Lackawanna Trail school district. In other business:

• Council voted to amend the police pension plan to comply with the federal laws and regulations in effect as of Jan. 1, 2019, and Act 600 of 1956.

• Council voted to approve a resolution authorizing Dalton council members to enter an agreement with the Lackawanna County Drug Task Force Agreement.

• Council voted to authorize an amendment to the SAPA intergovernmental cooperative implementation agreement.

• The Dalton Fire Company Carnival will be held on July 15, 16, and 17.