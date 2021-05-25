🔊 Listen to this

CLARKS GREEN — During the Clarks Green Council meeting via Zoom May 19, councilman Dave Rinaldi said that he distributed cost estimates that the engineers made for the 2021 paving program. He said that there are two spots that need surface repair on a yearly basis, and that the main part of the project is on the block of 100 Possum Way. He said that the intersection of Armstrong Avenue and Evans Street will be alternates in the bid package.

Rinaldi pointed out the difference between the two alternates is just the square yards of pavement. He said that the estimate of Alternate 1 is 280 yards and Alternate 2 is 450 yards. Council voted to authorize engineers to do the bid package and advertise for bids.

In his solicitor’s report, Al Weinschenk said that the new Scranton-Abingtons Planning Association will be effective only if it’s adopted by the other municipalities. He mentioned the concern regarding the adoption by the city of Scranton and the boroughs of Dunmore and Waverly Township.

“The grant only goes to June 30,” he said. “As it presently stands, the three remaining municipalities must adopt the respective ordinance by June 30.”

Weinschenk said that it’s discouraging if the ordinance doesn’t go through.

Council president Joe Barrasse asked Weinschenk if there could be an extension. Weinschenk replied that it’s up to Lackawanna County since they have two different grants that funded the $150,000 for the study. He said that he will get more information from a meeting which occurred the next day.

In his Abington Regional Wastewater Authority report, Rinaldi said that Kohanski & Company reviewed and approved the 2020 audit. He also announced a contract with Waste Management in the amount of $64.53 per month for five years. He also mentioned that Harry Jenkins, who represented Clarks Summit, has resigned from ARWA for health reasons.

In his treasury report, Alan Hughes asked for authorization to renew the certificate of deposit from FNCB Bank and add $25,000 to it. Council voted to renew the certificate of deposit.

In his building and grounds report, Bill Toms said that he replaced the humidifier in the building. He said that painting has to be done on the doors.

In other business, council voted to:

• Adopt the Lackawanna County Hazard Mitigation Agreement.

• Allow the next council meeting on Wednesday, June 16, to be in person at the municipal building with the option of attending through Zoom. Masks are required in the building.