SCRANTON — After a year-long hiatus due to COVID-19, Scranton City Pride clean-ups and plantings are returning to the Electric City. Organizers are pleased to announce the weeklong event will be reintroduced in neighborhoods throughout the city, and the Downtown Business District, thanks to a partnership between Scranton Tomorrow, NeighborWorks Northeastern Pennsylvania, and the City of Scranton. Scranton City Pride will be held June 5 through 12, in conjunction with national NeighborWorks Week.

Representatives from all three partnering organizations gathered this afternoon at Scranton Tomorrow’s office on Linden Street in Downtown Scranton to share the exciting news. Guest speakers included: Leslie Collins, President and CEO, Scranton Tomorrow; Jesse Ergott, President and CEO, NeighborWorks Northeastern Pennsylvania; Michael Gilmartin, Chairperson, Scranton Tomorrow Board of Directors; Mayor Paige Cognetti, Honorary Chairperson of Scranton City Pride; and Teddy Michel, Vice Chairperson, NeighborWorks Northeastern Pennsylvania Board of Directors.

“Scranton Tomorrow has a history of service to the community, and we’ve been proud to organize City Pride cleanups and plantings since the mid-1990s,” Collins said. “Most recently, we’ve focused beautification efforts in the Downtown Business District. This new partnership with NeighborWorks Northeastern Pennsylvania, and continued support from The City of Scranton, allows us to reestablish the project in neighborhoods in every section of the City this year. We are so grateful for this collaboration, and we invite everyone in the community to take pride in our City, and join us.”

With an increased interest in volunteer opportunities from their supporters, and national NeighborWorks Week on the horizon, Scranton City Pride was a natural fit for NeighborWorks Northeastern Pennsylvania.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Scranton Tomorrow on City Pride this year,” Ergott said. “This summer will mark our organization’s 40th anniversary, and I can’t think of a better way to kick off the celebration of our long history of service in the City of Scranton than to roll up our sleeves and serve alongside our neighbors and partners for an event like this.”

Community cleanups and beautification programs support the City’s efforts to combat blight, and enhance the quality of life for those who work and live in Scranton.

“Projects like City Pride help revitalize our neighborhoods and highlight our great resources in Scranton — which include our incredible community partners,” said Mayor Paige Cognetti. “Together we are creating a better environment for all who work, live and play here.”

Scranton City Pride is made possible through the generous support of PNC Bank, PPL Foundation, and The University of Scranton.

Volunteers may register as part of a team for an organization or business, or individuals may sign up to participate at their favorite park or on their property at home. For a list of ideas for home clean-ups, check out Scranton City Pride at home: A few beautification projects for homeowners at https://www.scrantontomorrow.org/blog.

A limited number of $50 mini grants are available on a first-come, first-served basis to eligible non-profit organizations, neighborhood associations and civic groups. These groups should indicate their interest during the online registration process.

Scranton City Pride volunteers will complete a variety of important tasks, such as raking, sweeping, removing litter, weeding, planting, pruning and painting. Volunteers will be given gloves and trash bags. They are encouraged to bring their favorite tools, and a friend, to their clean-up or planting.

To learn more and to register, visit scrantoncitypride.org. For more information, contact Steve Ward, Scranton Tomorrow Safe, Clean & Green Team Leader at steve@scrantontomorrow.org or 570-963-5901 or Tim Schwartz, NeighborWorks Northeastern Pennsylvania, at scrantoncitypride2021@gmail.com or 570-558-2490.