🔊 Listen to this

All Clarks Summit area businesses are invited to attend the 2021 Abington Business Rally on June 21 at 5:30 to help plan upcoming events to revitalize business activity in the Summit.

The event is sponsored by the Abington Business and Professional Association and will be held at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. For more information, visit theabingtons.org@gmail.com or call Janice at 570-806-1133.