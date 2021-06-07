🔊 Listen to this

SCRANTON — Marywood University will host the Catholic Women’s Conference on the University’s campus on Saturday, June 19, 2021, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The cost of the conference is $40 for in-person attendance or $20 for virtual attendance. To register, please visit www.cwcnepa.com.

The Catholic Women’s Conference, titled “Refresh your Faith with Merciful Love,” will feature various speakers, including:

• Father Chris Alar, MIC, reveals the beauty and powerful message of Divine Mercy. He wrote and produced the popular “Divine Mercy” 101 and “Explaining the Faith” DVD series. Father Alar explains the “merciful love” that comes from the Divine Mercy feast, image, novena, chaplet, and hour of mercy, and how to incorporate them into your spiritual life.

• Theresa Bonopartis will bring attendees on her personal healing journey through Divine Mercy. Her reflections will help attendees through issues of their own healing journey.

• Sister Virginia Joy will illuminate how much God loves you with His Merciful Love. She will help attendees to look deeper and re-encounter their own goodness in the ups and downs of life.

• Music finale with Taylor Tripodi. Taylor grew up in a small suburb of Cleveland, Ohio. She is the oldest of nine children, who taught her that you have to speak up in order for your voice to

be heard. Taylor uses her voice to bring God glory and praise, inspiring all who hear her to praise Him with her.

• Celebrant for the conference is The Most Reverend Bishop Joseph Bambera, D.D., J.C.L. Bishop Bambera will celebrate the Mass for the Refresh Your Faith Catholic Conference for Women.

• Jeannine Lesante, vice president of marketing for SamSon Productions/SSPTV, will serve as the Hostess for the Catholic Women’s Conference. Ms. Lesante teaches Public Speaking at King’s College, from which she also graduated in 1997. Jeannine’s nonprofit, “Making A Difference,” has raised thousands of dollars for worthy events in NEPA.

For additional information about the Women’s Catholic Conference or its featured speakers, please visit www.cwcnepa.com.