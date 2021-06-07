“Where will I sleep tonight?” is a very real question women and children experiencing homelessness have to ask themselves every day. Participants in the Catherine McAuley Center’s inaugural virtual event named after this question will no doubt express gratitude that they’ll only have to ask it one night — Thursday, June 24.

While organizers do not expect to re-create the experience of homelessness in a single night, they are hoping the event will bring the community together in raised awareness of the struggles faced by homeless families. Participating students, individuals, families, and other groups may choose to sleep on the living room floor or in the back yard; they may crash on a friend’s couch or on the futon in a relative’s spare room or office.

In addition to raising awareness, the event will help raise critical funds needed to help homeless families here in Lackawanna and Luzerne Counties. Suggested donations for registrants range from $10 to $50. “Sleepers” are encouraged to organize teams and ask friends and family to sponsor them with a pledge of support. Community groups and businesses interested in putting together a larger team are invited to join our growing list of sponsors. Major Gold Sponsors of the event include Metz Culinary Management; Navient Inc.; Pathways Consulting Group; and Toyota of Scranton.

Everyone who registers will receive a participation kit with suggested activities, resources, and links to programming designed to educate the community on homelessness and the work of the Catherine McAuley Center. Participants will also be invited to contribute to a special Facebook live stream event the evening of Thursday, July 24 (7 to 9 p.m.).

“We have the opportunity to reach an unlimited number of people through this event.” shared Krista Somers, Executive Director of the Catherine McAuley Center. “The more people who participate, the greater impact we can have on homelessness here in our own community.”

A local nonprofit organization, the Catherine McAuley Center has responded to the needs of homeless women and children in Lackawanna and Luzerne Counties since 1984 by providing housing and supportive services. The Center depends on the support of individuals, businesses and organizations throughout the community to sustain its mission and services.

More information about the event and a link to our online registration form can be found at www.CatherineMcAuleyCenter.org/sleep.aspx. Or to learn how you can make a difference in the life of someone who is homeless, please contact the Catherine McAuley Center at 570-342-1342.