Actors Circle will present “A Celebration of Talent Outdoor Variety Show” at McDade Park, 1 Bald Mountain Road in Scranton, on Sunday, June 27, at 5 p.m. A

ll are welcome to attend this outdoor event at Pavilion #1.

Bring your own food and drink to relax, and an extra chair, if needed. In a relaxed setting, you will see and listen to singers, actors, and instrumentalists.

Only those COVID-vaccinated are not required to wear a mask, following the Governor’s mitigation practices on social distancing and other virus safety protocols in regard to group gatherings. Admission is free, but donations are most appreciated. No reservations are required. For more information, call 570-342-9707.