CLARKS SUMMIT — The Clarks Summit Council meeting was held at the new council chambers on Wednesday, June 2.

During the meeting, council voted to accept the resignation of David Jenkins, who is also a councilman, from the Abington Regional Wastewater Authority (ARWA). Jenkins said that he served on the ARWA board for 15 years, including eight years as chairman and two years as secretary. He mentioned that he’s been an active member of the community including Clarks Summit Fire Company, VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars) Post 7069, and the American Legion.

”I feel this spot on the board is for someone with somewhat experience in doing the job,” he said. “It’s all about the ratepayers.”

Council interviewed and voted to appoint Clarks Summit resident and consultant business owner John Pullo to fill the open position in ARWA. In her bids and quotations report, borough manager Virginia Kehoe mentioned that council received a letter of recommendation from the engineer to award the paving project to New Enterprises, who was the lowest bidder at $396,000.

Also, Kehoe announced that three companies responded with bids to handle IT (information technology) services. Solicitor Kevin Hayes suggested to talk with these companies about their proposals. Kehoe said that she can reach out to the companies. Council voted to submit the bids to the finance committee for recommendation.

In his police report, Clarks Summit police chief Chris Yarns said that the aggressive driving grant starts on July 5 and ends on Aug. 22. Also, Yarns said that he received quotes for a police car from the dealership Kovatch Inc. Kehoe explained that council has a grant for $90,000, and that by the time the grant was approved, the pricing rose to $97,367.14. She said that council will be approved for the $90,000 if council authorizes the difference of $7,367.14. Council voted to authorize payment of the difference.

In other business, Kehoe announced that in 2010, council developed a debt service to pay a loan.

“We paid off that loan, and we’re no longer charging debt service,” she said. “But there are still delinquent taxes out there.”

Kehoe said that council is still receiving money that is dedicated to the debt service fund. She suggested to Hayes to use the money to pay off the TAN (Tax Anticipation Note). Hayes explained that they are using delinquent tax receipts from 2019 to pay the 2021 TAN. Council voted to approve a resolution to pay the TAN.

In other business, council voted to approve a resolution for the hazard mitigation plan update.