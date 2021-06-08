🔊 Listen to this

RANSOM TOWNSHIP — At the Ransom Township supervisors meeting June 7, John Hambrose, community relations coordinator, gave updates on Alliance Landfill.

He said that the benefits provided to the township this year added up to $956,000. He mentioned that a $25,000 payment supported police patrols from the South Abington Police Department and $13,000 supported the Newton Ransom Volunteer Fire Company. He said that the garbage pickup estimates to about $300 a year per house, which adds up to $165,000 a year to the township. He mentioned that the spring and fall cleanups last year took in just under 69 tons. He said that the disposal of the material in the landfill, including the containers and the hauling, was worth $6,000. He mentioned that the benefits of 2020 were worth $1.165 million to the taxpayers.

Hambrose admitted that the first quarter at the landfill was slow.

“So far, the second quarter, which we’re now coming up on the end of that, things have been picking up quite a bit,” he said. “Our volumes are up, and that’s a good thing for our business and for your township.”

Hambrose announced that Alliance Landfill is currently building a new disposal area. He mentioned that it will be finished next year. He also said that they will expand the gas collection system in order to control odors.

“The gas in the landfill, we use to make electricity,” he said.

Hambrose said that last summer Alliance Landfill expanded the work control and the nuisance control strategies by using litter fences and fresh water to keep the roads damp. He announced that they let go five American kestrels, which were growing in nest boxes at the landfill. He said that they put aluminum bands on these birds in order to track how they migrate. He said that the landfill has a wildlife improvement program.

“Last year, we won their (program) gold award for thinking to improve wildlife habitat,” he said. “And for environmental education programs, which in the last year we were not able to have but we hope in the fall.”

In other business, solicitor Edmund Scacchitti said that a group of people is interested in developing Greenspace for recreational purposes. He explained an indemnification agreement, which allows them to do their due diligence and determine whether or not it’s feasible.

In other business, chairman Dennis Macheska said that the supervisors donated money to the Rotary Club of the Abingtons for their upcoming annual Fourth Fireworks Show, which will be at Abington Heights Middle School on July 2 or 3 (in the event of weather). He also announced that Abington Library Electronics Recycling program will be at Abington Heights High School on Tuesday, June 29.

In his treasury report, Macheska announced the general fund to be $1,049,829.05; liquid fuels, $777,329.34; revenues, $69,021.86; expenditures, $88,350.70. Recycling for May was 5.08 tons. This month’s recycling date will be June 25.

The next supervisors’ meeting will be on Monday, July 5, at 6 p.m. in the municipal building.