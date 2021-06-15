🔊 Listen to this

Kick Covid Community Corps is hosting Kick it to the Curb, a Celebration of Community Action, on Friday, June 18, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Scranton Cultural Center.

The event features a free vaccine clinic for ages 12 and older, and a free fresh food market, where guests can select from a wide variety of fruits, vegetables, milk, meat and other products, plus prizes and giveaways. Anyone who has not yet received a COVID-19 vaccine is encouraged to attend.

Appointments can be made at https://bit.ly/3nakIgR. Transportation assistance will be available throughout the day. Those who need help scheduling a vaccine (including medically homebound residents in Lackawanna County) and/or transportation to the event should call 211. Walk-ins are also welcome.

Delta Medix, Commonwealth Health – Moses Taylor Hospital, and volunteer licensed practitioners with the Lackawanna County Medical Society will administer the vaccines. Those under age 18 will receive the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine, which will require a second dose in July, while anyone age 18 and older may choose between the Pfizer two-dose and Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccines.

Volunteer with Community Corps at https://covid.lackawannacounty.org/volunteer.