The Abington Business and Professional Association recently held a reorganization meeting. All Clarks Summit area businesses are invited to attend the 2021 Abington Business Rally on June 21 at 5:30 to help plan upcoming events to revitalize business activity. The event will be at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. For more information, visit theabingtons.org@gmail.com or call Janice at 570-806-1133.