SOUTH ABINGTON TWP. — At the South Abington Township supervisors’ meeting June 14, engineers Mike Noto and Jeff Jerome revealed plans to build a 12,000-square-foot office building in the site of the former Rainbow Market on Northern Boulevard.

Noto said that the building will have offices, including ones for doctors and lawyers. He announced plans to place a rain garden in the middle of it.

“We have street trees planted all along the road,” Jerome said.

Noto added there are two old bridges in the back section he plans to remove. He said that the windows and elevators have been ordered. When asked about which materials are planned for the building, Noto replied they will use asphalt, shingles, vinyl siding, Azek white trim, and Azek columns. Noto said they contacted PennDot about curbing. Jerome explained they will use rumble strip curbing.

Solicitor Bill Jones asked how many driveways will need Highway Occupancy Permits. Noto replied, “at this point, one.” Jones asked about stormwater plans. Noto explained that four catch basins were installed on the property. “We’re minimizing the amount of stormwater,” said Noto.

Jerome added that the property has is less pervious than before. He said that the existing impervious area within the limits of disturbance is 63,218 square feet. He added that the proposed impervious area is 60,112 square feet. “NPDES (National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System) requires you to consider twenty percent of existing impervious to be metal for the existing condition,” said Jerome. Noto asked the supervisors for conditional approval. He said that he plans for the building to be complete by Christmas. The supervisors voted to accept the conditional approval.

In his manager’s report, township manager David O’Neill announced he received this year’s general township insurance package, which totals to $67,826. He mentioned that last year’s package was $67,873.

“It’s the same company,” he said. “We are switching our cyber insurance from Great American (Insurance Group) to Cowbell (Insurance).”

The supervisors voted to ratify the insurance package.

In other business:

• The supervisors voted to hire part-time police officer Matt Sims to full-time officer.

• The supervisors voted to appoint Jo Ann Pane as secretary and O’Neill as assistant secretary.

• Rhe supervisors voted to appoint William McAulliffe as part-time hire.