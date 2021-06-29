🔊 Listen to this

Local sculptor Jeff Kuratnick gives a new significance to the simple form of a daisy.

For him, this flower represents the loss of his sister and mother. The daisy also represents new beginnings and healing, a process that began 30 years later when Jeff was able to connect with his remaining family.

Jeff’s story led him to the doors of a local nonprofit organization, the Catherine McAuley Center. The center has responded to the needs of homeless women and children in Lackawanna and Luzerne Counties since 1984 by providing housing and supportive services.

“Biological family preservation in times of crisis is at the heart of this organization’s work,” commented Jeff. “The center helps families they work with stay together where in many cases — if not for intervention — children would have to endure family separation, being placed in foster care, or the adoption system.”

The Daisy Project will come to life as part of Kuratnick’s solo art exhibition entitled “Other Side” at AFA Gallery in Downtown Scranton throughout the month of July. The Daisy installation at this exhibit will feature 3,000 handmade paper daisies the sculptor created over the past year. The exhibition will include an interactive component. As guests move through the installation, they will be invited to select a daisy and bring it to the Catherine McAuley Center resource table. Partial proceeds from the sale of each daisy will be donated to the Catherine McAuley Center.

An opening reception will be held as part of First Friday festivities in Scranton on Friday, July 2, from 5 to 9 p.m. at the AFA Gallery. Hors d’oeuvres will be served and guests will have the opportunity to meet the artist and to learn more about the work of the Catherine McAuley Center.

“All of us are deeply moved by the personal story of Jeff Kuratnick,” shared Krista Somers, Executive Director of the Catherine McAuley Center. “We are grateful to Jeff for sharing his talent and creativity in support of our organization.”

This exhibition is made possible by a partnership between AFA Gallery and the Catherine McAuley Center. Additional support provided is courtesy of the F. Lammot Belin Scholarship and the Waverly Community House.

For details on this upcoming event, please contact the Catherine McAuley Center at 570-342-1342.

Additional information on Jeff and his work can be found at www.jeffkuratnick.weebly.com.