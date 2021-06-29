🔊 Listen to this

Lackawanna County will be sponsoring fireworks as part of First Friday Scranton on Friday, July 2, at 9:30 p.m.

The fireworks will launch from the Electric City Parking Garage at 305 Spruce St. In addition to other First Friday Scranton activities, the county will host a vendor village that will include artisans selling unique locally made items, music and mural painting from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on the N. Washington Ave. side of the Lackawanna County Courthouse.

For more information on the event, contact the Lackawanna County Arts & Culture Department at 570-496-1724 or email arts-culture@lackawannacounty.org.