“It is time to reserve your seat for Summer Fest Opening Night on Friday, July 16, because they are going fast,” encourages Erica.

People are so excited about returning to this popular event after a year of no Opening Nights due to COVID-19. And what a wonderful start to Summer Fest, with 19 foreign and independent films in 21 days! The evening includes two crowd-pleasing films – Dream Horse and Queen Bees- plus wine, beer, soft drinks and snacks when you arrive and dessert between the movies. All you need to do is call the Dietrich at 570-836-1022 ext. 3.

I asked Ronnie Harvey, our movie booker, which Summer Fest movies at the Dietrich from July 16 to Aug. 5 will appeal to almost everyone. He observed that, “Well, there are several that will appeal because they bring light and levity to unconventional scenarios and human dramas.”

He explained that movies such as “Queen Bees,” a story about a fiercely independent woman — Ellen Burstyn — in a retirement community; “Shiva Baby,” a film about love and career aspirations with the setting of a Jewish funeral service; and “Together Together,” a romantic tale of what parenting entails in the 21st century, will leave you laughing or feeling good for sure. Don’t we all need to feel this way after our year of restrictions?

Ronnie also remarked that at least three of the films focus on, “People coming together to solve certain challenges for revenge, as a game, or to save one of their own.” An unlikely racehorse becomes the pride of an unlikely community in “Dream Horse.” Unlikely kids become the pride of the community, state, and nation in “12 Mighty Orphans.” And “Silo” shows that you sometimes have to put your differences aside, especially in an emergency such as saving a teenager when he is trapped in a 50-foot grain bin. These three movies are all about community and the importance of working together.

It feels so good to see signs for this year’s River Day all around Tunkhannock. Last year there were no signs. For the first time since 2004 there was no River Day. So this year it joyfully returns with all the music, events, food favorites, and displays and presentations you have come to suspect. Yes, mark your calendar for Saturday, July 26, from 1 to 7 p.m. for River Day, a free event. Brochures are available at the theater. How about a Susquehanna Paddle Trip? Thanks to Susquehanna Kayak and Canoe Rentals and Endless Mountain Outfitters, two trips are planned, but you need to register. I have paddled the Susquehanna and will never forget how beautiful and peaceful an experience it is, and now it is just waiting for you.

From 1 to 7 p.m. music will await you at the pavilion in Riverside Park, this year featuring J.P. Williams and Ekat Pereyra, the Ziegers, Bret Alexander and Tom Flannery, and Dave Brown and the Dishonest Fiddlers. While you are listening to music you can enjoy food from Sammy’s Caribbean Grill, Southwest Savory Grill, Pop Pop’s Grill and Manning’s Ice Cream. How good is that?

Next week I will tell you about the special presentations, displays and more. In the meantime don’t miss our River Day Pre-Event about the Eastern Salamander on Saturday, July 17, at 11 a.m. The Susquehanna River has many surprises and neat creatures to discover. And you will be given a River Day brochure to entice you.

Finally, Steve Colley is over the moon that his Pottery and Sculpture Camp has 15 reservations! And we are, too. We got through a dark winter with help from all of you. Now we are back to all of the events and classes and film festivals that keep us learning, imagining, creating. You are invited to join us.