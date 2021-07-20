Registration deadline is July 30

The heart of downtown Scranton will be the basketball center of the northeast once again with the return of Lackawanna County’s annual 3 on 3 Tournament on Aug. 6, 7 and 8.

The games will be played on the 100-200 blocks on Wyoming Avenue. Boys and girls will play Friday and Saturday. Sunday has been reserved as the rain date.

The action “tips-off” on Friday at 5 p.m. Games on Saturday will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday’s action, if necessary, will start at 9 a.m. and run through completion.

Players of all skill levels and ages are encouraged and invited to participate. The registration deadline is Friday, July 30. The entry fees per team are $100 for Youth and $110 for Adults, based on a five-man roster. All late entries must be hand-delivered to the Lackawanna County Government Center, 123 Wyoming Ave., Scranton, by Monday, Aug. 2, at 3 p.m.

T-shirts will be given to all participating players, and all teams are guaranteed a three-game minimum. Checks or money orders should be made payable to “LCVB” — the Lackawanna County Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Once again, a portion of the tournament’s proceeds will benefit NEPA Coaches vs. Cancer.

The Lackawanna/Susquehanna Office of Drug & Alcohol Programs will be on site providing a variety of information and resources. Its message for the weekend will involve discussing the perils of drugs and alcohol abuse. The department will take team pictures, free-of-charge, at an on-site photo booth. The pictures will feature a message about being drug and alcohol free.

The 3 on 3 tournament is being presented by the Lackawanna County Visitors Bureau. Other sponsors include: Lackawanna County Commissioners, Lackawanna/Susquehanna Office of Drug & Alcohol Programs, PNC Bank, Coaches vs. Cancer, Sweda Advertising, Montage Mountain Resorts, Standard Iron Works, Riverfront Sports, NEPA Elite, Traditional Home Health Care, the City of Scranton, Lamar Outdoor Advertising, The Times-Tribune, WOLF-Fox 56, WQMY-myTV, The CW Network and Lackawanna County Parks & Recreation.

For registration information, visit the County’s website at www.lackawannacounty.org and the Lackawanna County 3 on 3 Facebook page.