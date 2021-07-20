At various times I have sighted bluebirds, swallows, great blue herons and bald eagles right here in Tunkhannock’s beautiful park right along the Susquehanna River.

Riverside Park in is the perfect place to learn about our awesome natural world in Northeastern Pennsylvania. And Families in Nature, taught by Terra McAuliffe is the perfect opportunity to inspire young ones, ages 3-8, with the awe and wonder of it all.

Classes have begun and will continue through the first week in August on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. And all can join the fun at the Riverside Park pavilion. Parents or caregivers learn right along with the children, this week listening to the reading aloud of the book “All About Birds, a Guide for Children” and then taking time to create their own birds with paper plates and other materials. Call the Dietrich to register at 570-836-1022 ext. 3. Thank you, Overlook Estate Foundation, for sponsoring this very special free opportunity.

This summer, Kundalini Yoga, Qi Gong and Simply Yoga classes are usually scheduled in Riverside Park, but this last week the weather has not cooperated, so the classes have been held in the Fassett Studio at the Dietrich. Both Kundalini and Qi Gong ended up with a veritable sister celebration, coincidentally having in attendance two pairs of sisters, an unusual occurrence. My sister Calista and I and Ingrid Rogler and her identical twin sister Phyllis, who was visiting from Elmira, N.Y., were the sisters, giving me the idea that may inspire you. Why not ask your sister or friend to join you for one of the classes at Riverside Park this summer? When you register we will have your contact information to let you know if the class is moved to the studio due to bad weather. It was so much fun to have so much sisterhood this last week! Just call the number above to register.

You will not want to miss the Meet the Artist Reception for Stephen Hendrickson on Sunday, July 25, from 3 to 5 p.m. Browse the Christmas in July exhibit, making sure to read Stephen’s explanation of the artistic process that goes into the creation of his four models on display. Each will mesmerize viewers of all ages. Of course, the young ones gravitate to the Clock Tower exhibit where naughty monkeys have managed to wreak havoc. Light refreshments will be served.

Finally, I did not forget. I told you last week that I would tell you more about River Day at Riverside Park, July 24, from 1 to 7 p.m. In addition to ongoing music at the pavilion, Susquehanna paddle trips, and amazing food vendors, you can begin the morning of River Day gathering energy by coming to free yoga classes; Kundalini from 9 to 10 with Barbara Tierney; and Yoga in the Park with Donna Fetzko from 10 to 11. A perfect way to begin a beautiful day, perhaps try something new. No need to register. Just show up.

The popular Mural Painting hours have been extended this summer to 1 to 5 p.m. Children love this activity, as do many who are young at heart, creating a community work of art. Rock Painting from 1 to 3 p.m. is brought to you by the Dietrich, inviting kids of all ages to create their own designs. Rocks, of course, are from the Susquehanna River. Come create your own Fish “Fairy” Wands with Terra McAuliffe from 3 to 6 p.m. They sound intriguing!

Next week I will write about all the displays to enjoy as well as the presentations in the small tent. River Day is back in full force.

The Dietrich Theater is a happening place this summer with River Day, Christmas in July, camps, classes, a Summer Fest, blockbuster movies and so much more. The popcorn is popping, matinees are scheduled every day of the week, and four movie screens are all for your viewing pleasure. There is electricity and excitement in the air, especially when we see you come through the door.