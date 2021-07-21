🔊 Listen to this

You are invited to come celebrate Christmas in July at the Dietrich Theater.

Four displays by Stephen Hendrickson are in the Earnshaw Gallery, ready for your viewing any time movies are shown or by appointment.

What a joyous way to escape into four fantasy worlds, each telling a new story, with multiple miniature characters and sets. So many of us were unable to have this experience last Christmas because of the pandemic, but now you can come and feast on the artistry of Tunkhannock resident Stephen Hendrickson, Stage Designer and T.V. Production Designer, most recently of the CBS hits, “The Good Wife” and “The Good Fight.” The only other place you can see his models is Museum of the Moving Image in Astoria, N.Y., where his models from the film “Muppets Take Manhattan” are on display.

Entrancing all the children on their way to the movies is The Clock Tower model, complete with swinging pendulum and very naughty monkeys who have managed to get inside the clock and wreak havoc. On Christmas they have knocked over a Christmas tree and are all over the place, causing trouble on Christmas Eve. This model was first displayed at the Dietrich in 2011.

Completely engaging is the model Hendrickson has named Nutcracker Sweet, inspired by Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker Ballet. The characters in this extravagant model will tell you a shortened version of the ballet with all its whimsicality and joy of Christmas. The model was first displayed at the Dietrich in 2016.

A third model celebrates Commedia Dell’Arte. Commedia Dell’Arte, a popular form of street theatre, was popular during the renaissance in Italy and France. “I found these wonderful acrobats several years ago and imagined them performing at night under a full moon. From a photo I took of the super moon in 2017, I had the backdrop painted,” explained Hendrickson.

The fourth model entices the viewer to imagine what the next Christmas model at the Dietrich will be. Hendrickson gives some hints, including research he has done in preparation and some of the characters. Especially mesmerizing is the flying acrobat, so gracefully suspended in the air. What will the story be? What music will accompany it? What will he name it?

Any students or devotees of the art of the theatre can learn so much from this Christmas in July exhibit at the Dietrich through Sept. 3.

Hendrickson explained, “Stage design is creating an illusion for the theatre, making real on stage something magical, imaginary, a fantasy or perhaps a real place.”

He added, “The design always begins with the story. The tools are those of all artists: colors, illusions, lighting and costumes. The designer does research and uses imagination and experience to bring an idea to reality. With sketches, photographs, paintings, and models the designer prepares a presentation.”

Stephen Hendrickson has many films and T.V. shows to his credit, stories already told that he makes come alive onscreen or on television. But in these Christmas displays, he is also the creator of the stories that are on display at the Dietrich most Christmases since 2003.

“The stories grow from the characters I find to use as my cast, and they tell the story,” he shared. When asked what he enjoys most about the process, he said, “Dreaming it up.”

All are invited to come to a reception for Stephen Hendrickson on Sunday, July 25, from 3 to 5 p.m. Come meet the artist, browse the exhibit, and enjoy light refreshments. This free event is for everyone. For information call the Dietrich at 570-836-1022, ext. 3.