🔊 Listen to this

Actors Circle has auditions for its first show of the 40th season.

Auditions for Ira Levin’s iconic comedic thriller, “Deathtrap,” directed by Casey Thomas, are 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1, and 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, Aug. 2, at Providence Playhouse, 1256 Providence Road, Scranton.

Needed are male and females from 20’s through 60’s.

“Deathtrap” opens Sept. 30, and runs for two weeks thru Oct. 10, 2021, Thursday through Sunday.

Check out Actors Circle’s Facebook page, or contact Casey Thomas at 570-790-7631.